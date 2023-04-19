The Forward Turn Youth Philanthropy Project of the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties provided $4,150 in mini-grants supporting youth-led and youth-benefitting projects at local nonprofits to fund.
Forward Turn is a youth-led charitable grantmaking program. In partnership with the Loudoun County Youth Advisory Council, student members review grant applications submitted by youth who often work in partnership with nonprofits, schools, or other organizations. Funding is provided by the S. Murray and Mary H.C. Rust Student Philanthropy Project endowment fund of the Community Foundation.
High schoolers and Youth Advisory Council members Sujay Goli, Taylor Grande, Eshaal Mirza, Sharouq Usta-Omar, Aanya Patnaik, Rhea Parekh, Ayla Rajabi, Nikitha Raju, Inaya Virk, and Sarah Virk served on the selection committee.
The grants were awarded to:
Dulles South Food Pantry, $1,000 to support snack packs for children and teens in Dulles South and surrounding areas;
Women Giving Back, $1,000 to support a summer enrichment resource fair extravaganza to support Loudoun youth;
Belmont Ridge Middle School, $750 to support youth-led program for teens in Loudoun middle and high schools addressing stress relief and building resilience;
Loudoun County Magazine, $500 to to support youth exploration of art, journalism and dialogue opportunities in Loudoun County;
Loudoun Youth, Inc., $500 to support for Claude Moore Community Building program connecting high school students with volunteer opportunities in local nonprofits; and
Joshua's Hands, $400 to support Valiant Warrior Quilting project with youth volunteers.
Learn more at communityfoundationlf.org/forwardturn.
