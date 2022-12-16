Jimmy and Pat Ochan, joined by their seventh-grade son William, started a new chapter in their lives Friday, preparing to move into their new Round Hill-area house—the latest built by Loudoun-based nonprofit HeroHomes and made possible through the donations of scores of individuals and businesses.
The Ochans grew up in Uganda, then ruled by Idi Amin. Jimmy escaped to the United States as a 14-year-old refugee. He enrolled in high school and became a U.S. citizen. He was attending college in Washington, DC, at the time of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He enlisted in the Marine Corps three days later.
He was deployed three times—twice to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and once to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. During his deployment in Iraq, Ochan’s unit was hit by an IED blast and he sustained injuries that required several surgeries. The injuries left him with TBI/PTSD, migraines, back pain, and knee problems. He medically retired from the military in 2015 after 11 years of service and later returned to complete his college work, earning a degree in criminal justice on a Patriot Scholarship.
Seven years after leaving the service, he continues work with a team of specialists to overcome the lasting physical and mental challenges. Recently, he’s been preparing to re-enter the job market, completing several interviews. Pat, who has became a national champion for the spouses of wounded warriors who have taken on caregiving responsibilities, is urging him to take it slow.
The family has been living in a small apartment in Arlington, where sirens and other city noise can be debilitating during that recovery.
Their new home along Williams Gap Road north of Round Hill comes with two important features: quiet of the countryside and room to grow their family. The couple has been working to adopt children for several years and that goal was the reason HeroHomes built its biggest project to date.
Wearing his Marine uniform for the Dec. 16 ribbon cutting ceremony, Jimmy Ochan wiped tears from his eyes as he walked around the new home.
“I’m more appreciative for what HeroHomes did for my family. I know what they do for other service members. It is something they really need,” he said. “Coming from a small apartment, this is a big deal.”
Ochan said he will think of the home as belonging to the community that made it possible.
“The house is for the community—the whole community., he said. “We’re going to try to do once a year a cookout for the neighborhood. That’s our dream—a community cookout. That is what this house is about. It is not about the Ochans, it is for the community,” he said.
“You deserve it, man. You definitely deserve it.,” Jason Brownell, the HeroHomes co-founder who led the construction effort, told him.
Brownell said there has been “unbelievable community support” for the project. Naming all who contributed would be impossible without leaving someone out, he said. “The list is just crazy. It goes on and on and on.”
HeroHomes works with other veteran support organizations to find deserving and injured veterans and get them into homes, ranging from fully-donated, to subsidized, to purchased.
The foundation completed its first house in 2017. The Ochan’s home is the foundation’s fifth.
Learn more at herohomesloudoun.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.