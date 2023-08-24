Blue Elegance, a gift shop and social enterprise of nonprofit organization ECHO, opens this week after years of preparations.
The store, which offers a variety of jewelry, apparel and home décor items including soy candles, soy wax melts and soaps, provides a source of jobs for ECHO’s clients. They handcraft sets of earrings, necklaces, bracelets; weave hats and shawls; and hand pour candles and wax melts.
ECHO provides vocational training, job placement, day support, and transportation to adults with disabilities in Loudoun and Fairfax counties. Blue Elegance is the latest of three small business that ECHO has launched since the pandemic created new challenges for the organization.
Director of Community Outreach and Fundraising Todd Goldian said the idea for Blue Elegance was sparked during 2020 when the pandemic caused many of the businesses that the organization partnered with to employ its clients shut down.
“Prior to [COVID] we had 96 jobs out in the community,” he said. “The pandemic hit and we lost 72 and they never came back.”
That loss resulted in many of ECHO’s clients still wanting to work but not having the opportunity to. It was then that the organization decided to launch three of its own businesses: Inclusive Solutions, ECHO Barkery, and, now ,Blue Elegance.
“Never again will we be in that spot where we have nothing to do,” he said. “We still need those partnerships, but we are a much more diverse organization.”
He said the Blue Elegance team began making jewelry two years ago, but the product wasn’t a quality that could be sold. Then they hired General Manager Howard French to help guide the team to produce a higher quality product and improve the business’ branding.
“It was kind of like a hobby [at first],” Goldian said. “There was really no revenue generated. It was really about keeping people busy, and we had a long-term vision of something more like this but we just didn’t have the resources or the abilities or the know how to just jump in and do this. It was just sort of a gradual build out.”
Goldian said the team members now prides themselves on the level of product that they are able to provide. Even more than that, he said the skills that they are learning throughout the process—craftmanship, inventory tracking, and customer service—will benefit the team for the rest of their lives.
“Skill building is really what the program is about,” he said.
In addition to providing jobs, helping coordinate jobs, and day programs, Goldian said a significant service that ECHO provides is transportation for clients to and from their jobs, with the organization’s vehicle fleet traveling 34,000 miles a month.
The store is located at 71 Lawson Road SE in Leesburg and will be open to shoppers from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
