A nonprofit that provides housing for adults with mental illness is this year’s beneficiary of DryHome Roofing and Siding’s annual free roof holiday program.
Pathway Homes was selected from among the nominations of homeowners and charities to receive a new roof for free this month as part of DryHome’s program that is now in its 20thyear.
During 2022, Pathway Homes has provided non-time-limited housing and supportive services to 1,578 adults with serious mental illness and other co-occurring disabilities in Northern Virginia and Washington, DC. The nonprofit was founded in 1980 by a coalition of family members seeking better support for their loved ones and mental health professionals.
Pathways received a new roof for one of its houses in Fairfax County, near Mount Vernon.
“Pathway Homes is an outstanding nonprofit that provides homes and mental health services to many people in our Northern Virginia community,” DryHome CEO Steve Gotschi stated. “We are happy to help Pathways and their clients by providing a new roof on one of its homes. We are excited that Pathways can use the savings to support their residents in other ways.”
Throughout November, the Sterling-based company accepted nominations from customers and the community to identify a Northern Virginia individual, family, or nonprofit in need. Since the program’s inception, the company has donated 21 roofs valued at more than $200,000.
“We are grateful for DryHome’s generosity and leadership. For our clients who have struggled to keep a roof over their heads, the meaning of having a new one is not lost on them or us. DryHome’s donation frees up resources so we are able to invest more into services that can help those we serve to continue rebuilding their lives,” Pathway Homes CEO Sylisa Lambert-Woodard stated.
Over the years, DryHome has awarded roofs to people and nonprofits across the region with a variety of needs. Last year, Ashburn’s Chris Moorhouse and his family received a free roof to replace their home’s 25-year-old original roof. Moorhouse, who has struggled with cancer, was nominated by his wife. Other past recipients included a Navy veteran who founded an animal therapy nonprofit; a Stafford mother of three who lost her husband; a Vienna mother who was struggling following a difficult divorce; a Leesburg widow and mother of two young children; Cornerstones; an advocate for the homeless; Doorways for Women and Families’ Safehouse; a Loudoun school bus driver; Good Shepherd Alliance; Falls Church Cub Scout House; and Gabriel Homes.
