The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded $15,000 to Loudoun nonprofits, part of almost $450,000 in grants across the state and $1.2 million across eight states.
The foundation awarded $10,000 to the Loudoun Education Foundation for its Backpack Coalition, and $5,000 to the Dulles South Soup Kitchen.
"There are no more basic human needs than access to food, shelter and medical care," Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation President Hunter A. Applewhite stated. "We’re very grateful for the organizations in our communities that are helping to meet these basic needs. We’re proud to support them and the positive impact they’re having on people’s lives.”
According to the company, the grants are focused on essential human services such as housing, health care and food security, and mark the seventh year the company has donated more than $1 million to meet critical community needs.
Another nonprofit serving Loudoun but based near Staunton, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, received $15,000 for its rural hunger relief efforts.
“Gifts like this help us continue our mission to ensure that everyone has enough to eat,” Blue Ridge Area Food Bank CEO Michael McKee stated. “It’s only with the continued support of generous donors and loyal partners like Dominion Energy that we are able to serve our community through the Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantries.”
For more information on Dominion Energy’s charitable giving programs, go to Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation website.
