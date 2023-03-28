Saturday, April 1 is the deadline for the public to nominate community leaders for consideration in the 2023 Loudoun Laurels Foundation honoree.
The foundation’s mission is to honor exceptional community service for the benefit of Loudoun County residents and to develop future civic leaders through scholarships and mentorships. Each year the organization honors community leaders with the Loudoun Laureate award. Nominations for this year’s Loudoun Laureates will close April 1.
This year’s laureate will be announced by June 1 and honored at the Foundation’s annual gala in September.
Previous honorees include Joseph T. Boling, Kristina Bouweiri, Childs Frick Burden, Stanley Caulkins, Di Cook, Dr. John H. Cook, III, Betsy Davis, Fred Drummond, William H. Harrison, G. Kimball Hart, Dr. Edgar B. Hatrick, III, Thomas D. Horn, Chuck Kuhn, J. Hamilton Lambert, Punkin Lee, Sandy Lerner, Joe T. May, Margaret Morton, James P. Roberts, Karen Hatcher Russell, Karen and Fred Schaufeld, Eugene M. Scheel, Judy and Lang Washburn, Robert E. Sevila, Al P. Van Huyck, Su Webb, Cate Magennis Wyatt and Paul Ziluca.
In addition to honoring members of the community for their leadership, service and philanthropy, the foundation’s Stewardship Trust awards four-year scholarships to Loudoun County Public School students each year. Typically, these students are first generation college attendees whose potential for success has been demonstrated by hard work and personal sacrifice.
Since 2013, the Loudoun Laurels Foundation has awarded $1 million in scholarships to 25 Loudoun Laurels Scholars. Each $40,000 scholarship is distributed to the Virginia college or university chosen by the student in annual $10,000 increments for the four-year term of his or her college career.
Learn more at loudounlaurels.org.
Is saving our children's public education good enough to qualify for the award if so, consider Ian Prior
