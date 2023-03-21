The Leesburg Daybreak Rotary Club today distributed more than $10,000 to eight Loudoun nonprofits.
The money was raised during the club’s annual pig roast fundraiser.
“We are so blessed to live in Loudoun County. Leesburg Daybreak Rotary has been engaged in our grant program and supporting our nonprofit community for over 30 years,” Club President Bradley Gable said. “We had over 40 wonderful proposals. We were able to fund eight projects and over $10,000. We know the needs are great, even in our fortunate community.”
This year’s recipients were A Farm Less Ordinary, Arc of Loudoun, Dulles South Food Pantry, Equality Loudoun, Loudoun Cares, Loudoun Education Foundation, Loudoun Hunger Relief, and Loudoun Volunteer Caregivers. Grants were for $850 or $1,500.
