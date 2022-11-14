Volunteers from the data center industry spent Thursday morning building 25 raised beds at JK Community Farm to let the farm donate another 1,000 meals a year and help out pollinators.
More than 115 volunteers from the data center world labored to build the beds, which will be planted with bee-friendly, chemical-free annuals and perennials, adding to the produce and meat grown at the nonprofit farm and donated to hunger nonprofits like Loudoun Hunger Relief, Food for Others, Arlington Food Assistance Center, and DC Central Kitchen.
JK Community Farm launched in 2018 with the support of JK Moving Services, and today claim to be the nation’s largest community farm, donating everything they grow. In 2022, the farm forecast producing more than 230,000 pounds of healthy food. And they predict growing the bee population can help JK Community Farm increase its food donation yields by more than 20,000 pounds a year.
Volunteers came from Tate, QTS, ComNet, Stack, Albireo Energy, Commscope, Graybar, Carter Machinery, Yondr, Sunbelt, Digital Realty, Hitt, 7x24 Exchange, Himes Associates, Ardmac, Securis, CoreSite, CyrusOne, Loudoun County Economic Development, Moy Materials, RKD Architects, Aligned Data Centers, Phaidra, EdgeConneX, EE Reed, IPI Partners, Bala Consulting Engineers, JE Dunn, Iron Mountain, Ethos Engineering.
In addition, a number of organizations came together to donate more than $16,000 to pay for the raised beds, including Munters Data Center, EdgeConneX, 7x24, David McCall, CyrusOne, Aligned Data Centers, JE Dunn, Digital Realty, FedP3, AKF Group, Bala Consulting, IPI Partners, EE Reed, Loudoun Economic Development, Yondr, Hitt Construction, Stack Infrastructure, and Greer Institute for Leadership.
Learn more about JK Community Farm at jkcommunityfarm.org.
