Crossroads Jobs recently was awarded $500 from Walmart in Dulles through a community grant. The money will be used to provide bus passes or gas cards and to purchase clothing and shoes to give clients a hand up in the job-seeking process.
Last year, 98% of Crossroads Jobs’ clients were within the low to moderate income level of the area median income for Loudoun, and 88% fell within the extremely low-income level. Crossroads works to help them find and keep employment. So far in 2023, Crossroads Jobs has seen 25 new applicants with 10 placed in jobs and the rest awaiting interviews.
Crossroads Jobs’ mission is to provide free, individualized job placement and career development services to Loudoun area residents who are unemployed or underemployed and are experiencing barriers to employment. It offers a source of ready-to-work applicants for local businesses. It has offices in Leesburg and Sterling, and the program is offered in English and Spanish.
Learn more at crossroadsjobs.org.
