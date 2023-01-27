The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has released a new study on compensation at Loudoun nonprofits with information on operational budget size, salaries by position, benefits and more.
The Community Foundation partnered with ARM Consulting last summer to gather that data.
“We saw a need for nonprofits to have access to compensation data that was local to our community,” Community Foundation Vice President of Grants and Nonprofit Programs Nicole Acosta stated. “Similar studies provide data regionally or statewide, but the value of local comparison was elevated as important and responds to one of the most requested data points from local nonprofit boards of directors and executive leaders. We hope this report provides a tool for nonprofit leaders as they work to improve employee recruitment and retention and plan for scaling up their program services and executive leadership.”
The survey captured data from 209 full-time and 102 part-time nonprofit employees in 42 different job titles at 56 organizations with annual budgets ranging from less than $50,000 to more than $10 million. Salaries ranged from less than $2,500 for a part-time role, to chief executives of nonprofits with budgets above $5 million and up taking salaries ranging from $145,000 to $370,000. The study also found that just over half of the nonprofits offered health insurance benefits, and just under half offered retirement benefits.
The report also notes some of the headwinds Loudoun nonprofits face—from a continuing surge in need around the COVID-19 pandemic, to the relative newness of Loudoun’s nonprofits.
“As Loudoun County continues to be one of Virginia’s fastest growing counties, its nonprofit community is surprisingly young, emerging, and struggling to meet the escalating needs of the community. In fact, many of the ‘heavy lifting’ safety net organizations serving vulnerable populations were founded as recently as the 1990s,” the report reads.
And it notes that while Loudoun is one of the highest-income communities in the country, its residents show relatively low rates of charitable giving—Loudouners on average donate 1.9% of their income to nonprofits, compared to the national average of 3%.
The report also notes paid positions are only a small part of the people doing the work and who nonprofit leaders oversee—every nonprofit in the survey reported using volunteers, and 43% of them reported having more than 100 volunteers.
See the full report online at communityfoundationlf.org/compensationreport.
(1) comment
I'm sure donors were impressed that their generosity is being used to fund studies which will then be used as justification to increase overhead.
This data could have easily been extrapolated from the already-available regional information. Local pay data is already available, as well.
How much was spent on this "study?"
