The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has announced the honorees whose service will be celebrated during the inaugural Roots & Legacies awards dinner and gala Nov. 17 at the Middleburg Barn.
Three awards will be presented during the event: Karen Schaufeld for Philanthropist of the Year, Angela Mitchell for Changemaker of the Year, and Loudoun Hunger Relief for Nonprofit Achievement Award. The Community Foundation will establish a $10,000 charitable endowment fund in honor of each winner.
Schaufeld—a philanthropist, author, entrepreneur, and lawyer—is the founder and president of 100WomenStrong, a component fund of the Community Foundation that strategically invests in nonprofits and programs that enrich the lives of Loudoun County residents. 100WomenStrong launched in 2008 and has grown to include more than 60 donor members. The organization has granted more than $4 million to organizations serving Loudoun.
She also co-founded All Ages Read Together, a nonprofit school readiness program for low-income preschool-aged children. Schaufeld serves as a trustee for the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation and serves on numerous boards of organizations throughout the region. She has founded and led several companies and entrepreneurial initiatives including SWaN at Hill Top and Altor Locks, and has published four children’s books.
Angela Mitchell, president and CEO of ARM Consulting, serves as chair of the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce’s Diversity Equity Inclusion and Accessibility Committee. In that role, she helped lead an organizational plan of action to build and strengthen relationships with diverse Loudoun-based businesses and organizations. Mitchell also helped to launch initiatives with the Chamber team to promote heritage and diversity months highlighting diverse businesses and organizations in Loudoun.
Mitchell serves as first vice chair for the Loudoun Chamber’s board of directors, and in January will become the first Black woman to chair the board. Mitchell is the past chair of the Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls and co-founder of Women and Girls Inspiring STEM Excellence (WISE), a Loudoun-based nonprofit focused on supporting girls of color advance education and careers in IT and STEM-related fields.
In 2022, Loudoun Hunger Relief, a Loudoun-based nonprofit food pantry founded 1991, provided 2.4 million pounds of food to 14,000 Loudoun residents. Currently assisting approximately 650 families a week, a significant increase from pre-pandemic years, LHR will complete a major expansion project this fall to meet the growing demand for services.
The project will expand their physical space from 4,300 square feet to 13,500 square feet through a partnership with Loudoun County government. The project will increase their food storage, establish a best-practice service delivery model that includes a full-choice food market for those they serve. It will also anchor a human services center for streamlined access to literacy, job, health, and benefits services through co-location of services with several nonprofit partners.
The Root & Legacies event will feature each of the award winners and highlight their work in the Loudoun and Northern Fauquier community. The event will include music, a plated dinner, local wine, celebratory awards, and an auction to raise funds for the Community Foundation’s work.
For information about the Roots and Legacies event, ticket sales, or sponsorships, go to cbo.io/tickets/rootsandlegaciesgala/tix.
