The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties is continuing its grant program for Black-led nonprofit organizations serving Loudoun County with the support of a $25,000 grant from Google.
In 2021, the Foundation established a Racial Equity Fund to support grantmaking for emerging and grassroots Black-and-Brown-led nonprofits, equity initiatives, and the advancement of equity leadership. The fund focuses on providing mini-grants of $1,000 to $3,500 to Black-led nonprofit organizations serving Loudoun County. Organizations serving the Black community in Loudoun that demonstrate Black leadership among its executive leaders, board of directors, and/or staff will be prioritized for funding. Proposals will be reviewed by a committee of local experts convened by the foundation.
“Google’s data center grant program prioritizes opportunities that will have the biggest impact on the communities we call home. We are proud to support the Community Foundation's efforts to advance racial equity and to lift up Black nonprofit leaders in Loudoun County and Northern Fauquier County,” stated Arienne Thompson Plourde, Global Social Impact Senior Program Manager for Google Data Centers.
In addition to funding support, grantees will benefit from free-of-charge participation in the Community Foundation’s variety of nonprofit training programs such as the Nonprofit Academy, Racial Equity Framework, and the Social Impact Institute that address fundraising, human-resource management, policy development, board development, and best practices for nonprofits.
“Google’s support enables continuity in grantmaking for an important segment of our emerging local nonprofit sector,” said Foundation President and CEO Amy Owen. “This form of grantmaking generates high impact. We are grateful for Google’s renewed support in 2023 that will continue to catalyze positive change in leadership development and the clients these organizations serve.”
Grant application deadlines and award timelines are expected to be announced in May.
Those wishing to support this initiative and the Racial Equity Fund may do so at cflnfc.fcsuite.com/erp/donate.
