The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has announced $15,800 in 2023 scholarship awards. Eight scholarships were awarded to Seven students.
Loudoun County High School graduate and Loudoun County Volunteer Rescue Squad volunteer Kathryn Homa received a $1,000 scholarship from the Mary B. Tett Health Professionals Scholarship Fund and a $3,000 scholarship from the Gavin Rup “I Promise 15” Scholarship Fund to attend Duke University.
Freedom High School graduate Caroline Caton received a $2,500 scholarship from the Debbie Settle Scholarship Foundation to continue studies at University of Mary Washington.
Loudoun County High School graduate Erica Dobies received a $2,000 scholarship from the Stowers Loudoun County High School Scholarship Fund to continue studies at James Madison University.
Pat McCann received a $1,300 scholarship from the Val and Bill Tillett Scholarship Fund to attend Northern Virginia Community College’s horticulture program.
Riverside High School graduate Austin Mitchell received a $2,000 scholarship from the Quinn William Gorman Scholarship Fund to attend Penn State.
Loudoun County High School graduate Zohayr Naveed received a $2,000 scholarship from the Stowers Loudoun County High School Scholarship to continue studies at University of Virginia.
And Loudoun Valley High School graduate John Tierney received a $2,000 scholarship from the Blair and Mike Pirrello Vocational Scholarship Fund to attend Tulsa Welding School.
“We’re so grateful for the local donors who establish scholarship funds with the Community Foundation to support students pursuing career and educational opportunities,” Community Foundation President and CEO Nicole Acosta said. “Each of these unique funds honors the legacy of truly remarkable individuals in our community.”
More information is online at communityfoundationlf.org.
