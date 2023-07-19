The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has announced the new Roots & Legacies gala, honoring philanthropists and community leaders with special awards and new charitable endowment funds.
“We’re excited about the phenomenal growth and increasing community impact we’ve had in our 24-year history,” President and CEO Nicole Acosta said. “It’s time to create a new tradition for the Community Foundation to honor individuals and organizations who change our community for the better.”
Planned as an annual gala, Roots & Legacies will recognize a Philanthropist of the Year, Changemaker of the Year, and the Nonprofit Achievement Award. The foundation will also create $10,000 charitable endowment funds on behalf of each winner, with the honorees naming the fund and recommending a charitable purpose. The endowments are funded by event sponsors.
Winners will be announced later this summer.
“The Philanthropist of the Year award will recognize an individual who has demonstrated exceptional generosity, outstanding civic and philanthropic responsibility, and has provided exemplary leadership in advancing giving in our community,” Acosta said.
The Changemaker of the Year award will honor an individual or organization that has directly influenced and advanced systemic change or innovation through leadership or volunteerism within the community. The Nonprofit Achievement Award will recognize an organization in Loudoun or Northern Fauquier that has created internal service-delivery, organizational systems innovation or growth leading to increased impact within the community.
Roots & Legacies will take place Nov. 17 at the Middelburg Barn at the historic Fox Chase Farm. The gala will include music, a plated dinner, local wine, celebratory awards, and an auction to raise funds for the Community Foundation’s work.
“The Community Foundation got its start in Middleburg, and it’s only fitting that this inaugural event takes place where we planted our roots,” Acosta said. “The Middleburg Barn is the perfect venue for us to provide our attendees with an elegant dining and beverage experience. Just like our work is hyper-focused on our local community, we’ll feature local wine, local talent, and local leadership during our event.”
Since its inception in 1991, the Community Foundation has granted more than $14 million. More information is online at communityfoundationlf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.