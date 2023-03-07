The nonprofit Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls reported half of the women who completed its most recent survey experienced ‘major challenges’ last year, a significant increase over prior years. Previously, only one-third of women surveyed reported major challenges.
The top three challenges in all three years of the survey have been child care support, workforce connections, and access to health care including mental health.
“As we strategize for the year ahead, LCWAG is determined to elevate women and girls while ensuring that the foundational supports for their mental health, economic security, and professional development are not compromised,” Coalition Chair Ferri Riar stated. “Through research in action, we will strengthen LCWAG's impact in 2023 and beyond, emboldening women and girls to thrive in Loudoun County.”
The coalition on Monday also released its annual Impact Report detailing more of its research and programs. One in six women surveyed in winter 2022 reported needing connections to employment or workforce support, an increase from one in ten women in the spring 2021 survey. Respondents expressed the highest level of interest in professional development that offers flexibility, such as webinars and online training, compared to more traditional options like college degrees or internships. Surveys also found a growing need for housing or food support.
Coalition surveys inform program development for the group’s Girl emPower summit, employment and entrepreneurship support, the new Loudoun County Women's Hall of Fame, and other initiatives.
