The nonprofit Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls has established the first Loudoun County Women’s Hall of Fame and is accepting nominations for its first inductees until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
According to the announcement, the hall of fame is meant to share the stories of the women who are shaping Loudoun’s history in the arts, community service, education, leadership, health, science, social justice, and business. Anyone may make a nomination, but nominees must live or work in Loudoun County.
Nominees will be announced during Women's History Month in March. Selected honorees will be inducted at the Loudoun’s Women Hall of Fame Inductee and Award Luncheon, planned at Lightfoot Restaurant Thursday, May 18.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible women in our community and recognize the indelible impact they have contributed to Loudoun’s legacy,” coalition Chair Farzaneh Riar stated. “LCWAG and the Women’s Hall of Fame selection committee are honored to elevate the extraordinary stories of courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity within our county.”
To make a nomination, get tickets or sponsor the luncheon, visit lcwag.org/committees/hall-of-fame. For more information about the Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls, visit lcwag.org.
