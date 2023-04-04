The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation distributed $150,000 to INMED USA in support of its after-school programming for at-risk children and youth.
It was one of the foundation’s annual invitational grants designed to “give a leg” up to organizations working to improve the lives of individuals living in under-resourced conditions through programs and partnerships that increase academic competence and encourage leadership, especially for under-resourced populations.
The grant to INMED will be used to meet the growing need for extracurricular support for kids coping with poor school performance, as well as the mental and emotional stress of being socially and economically disadvantaged, according to the announcement.
INMED’s Learning Lab in Sterling focuses on educational enrichment through STEM activities and academic support by trained staff, volunteers and a variety of community partners.
The Claude Moore grant also will help INMED expand its mental health and wellness programming for children and teens.
“We have toured the Opportunity Center and have seen firsthand the great work INMED does through its after-school program. We are pleased to support this after-school program that helps level the playing field for children by providing additional homework help and access to STEM, art and dance resources that they might not otherwise have,” foundation Senior Deputy Executive Director Dr. William Hazel stated.
Including 2023 invitational grant funding, the foundation has donated more than $31.3 million to nonprofit organizations doing work in Loudoun County.
