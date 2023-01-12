The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation is distributing $2.6 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in Virginia and Washington, DC.
The grants are designed to support organizations that work to improve the lives of individuals living in under-resourced conditions and to initiate programs and partnerships that increase academic competence and encourage leadership, especially for under-resourced populations.
The 2023 grants are:
- A Place to Be - $180,000
- Center for Excellence in Education - $130,00
- Community Foundation for Loudoun & Northern Fauquier Counties – $300,00
- Elk Hill – $10,000
- Every Citizen Has Opportunities (ECHO) – $295,000
- Girl Scout Council of Nation’s Capital – $40,000
- Healthwagon – $75,000
- HealthWorks for Northern Virginia– $74,500
- Insight Memory – $10,000
- James Madison University– Precious Time – $78,310
- Legacy Farms – $100,000
- Loudoun Education Foundation – $112,000
- Loudoun Free Clinic – $100,00
- Loudoun Literacy Council – $120,000
- Loudoun Serenity House – $80,000
- Loudoun Youth, Inc. – $80,000
- National Capital Area Council, Boy Scouts – $40,000
- Northern Virginia Dental Clinic – $90,000
- Northern Virginia Family Service – $50,000
- Our Stomping Ground – $170,000
- Shenandoah University - Claude Moore Center for Literacy– $79,050
- Stroke Comeback Center – $25,000
- The Arc of Loudoun - $250,000
- The Ryan Bartel Foundation – $50,000
- Virginia Health Care Foundation – $100,000
The Foundation is a private Virginia philanthropy established by Dr. Claude Moore in 1987. Moore grew up in poverty and became a successful physician and landowner. The foundation strives to implement his philosophy of providing a “leg up, not a handout” in its giving decisions.
Including 2023 invitational grant funding, the foundation has donated more than $31.2 million to nonprofit organizations doing work in Loudoun County.
“We are deeply committed to making an impact on the quality of life through education and supporting organizations that are providing access to vital services in Loudoun County and other places in Virginia,” Executive Director J. Hamilton Lambert stated. “We believe—as Dr. Moore did—that supporting organizations that help under-resourced individuals create a path to success is how the trust’s funds should be allocated.”
