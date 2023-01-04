The Loudoun Chamber Foundation has awarded $4,000 each to 11 local nonprofits working to support workforce development, economic growth and quality of life in Loudoun County.
The organizations receiving 2023 Loudoun Chamber Foundation grants are the American Red Cross National Capital Region - Loudoun and Prince William, A Place To Be, Equality Loudoun, Legacy Farms, Loudoun Cares, Loudoun Free Clinic, Loudoun Serenity House, Loudoun Youth, Morven Park, Ryan Bartel Foundation, and Tree of Life Ministries.
The foundation was created in 2014 to invest in nonprofits focused on the economy, workforce development, public safety and wellness in Loudoun. To date, the foundation has awarded grants totaling $202,000.
“Loudoun is so fortunate to have so many outstanding nonprofits, whose dedicated staff and devoted volunteers work tirelessly to serve our families and neighbors in need. The Loudoun Chamber Foundation is pleased to fund their efforts to ensure that all who live and work here can share in Loudoun’s prosperity and hopeful future,” Chamber President Tony Howard stated in announcing the latest round of grants.
The Loudoun Chamber Foundation is a fund within the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties. Learn more at loudounchamber.org/foundation.
