Sterling-based, Black woman-led nonprofit Community Empowerment of Northern Virginia threw a fundraiser gala at River Creek Club Saturday, Jan. 28, sponsored by Board of Directors Vice President Gina Guillaume-Joseph to celebrate her 50th birthday.
Jackie Phan established CENV in 2014, dedicated to serving low-income families, single mothers, and at-risk youth.
"Having overcome several obstacles and trials in my life, I can attest as a living witness to the positive influence and major impact one can have supporting individuals in need,” Phan stated. “So leading by example, we open our hearts to help others because someone once helped us. The person is a seed in blossom. It takes one to water and help it grow, but it’s a community that makes it flourish.”
"If people only knew the level of passion that Jackie has for helping others,” Guillaume-Joseph stated. “If people only knew the depth of commitment, she has poured into CENV to assist community members facing hardship; they would also support her. Her heart is big, and she can't help being graciously compassionate. I feel honored and consider it a privilege to contribute to an organization with that kind of cause and genuine leadership."
In addition to its multiple outreach programs and services, at last year’s Annual Holiday Outreach Program, the nonprofit’s largest event, CENV gave out more than 4,000 toys to Northern Virginia families, donated from Toys for Tots. CENV is now preparing for its Spring Outreach Assistance Program, an affordable children’s summer camp, hoping to hold it in Loudoun. That was sponsored for the past two years by Pohanka Automotive Group.
“We are proud of the generosity displayed by countless team members from Pohanka Acura, Pohanka Lexus, Pohanka Chevrolet, and Honda of Chantilly who selflessly donated their own time over the holidays to support the valiant efforts of CENV,” Pohanka Acura General Sales Manager Jabrel Mines stated.
“Our founder Jackie Phan is genuinely committed to keeping CENV’s core values—kindness and empathy towards those enduring hardship—at the forefront of all that she does to assist NOVA families,” CENV Business Development Director Lauren McCreary stated. “Keeping in mind the financial climate in 2023 that has caused devastating impacts on low-income families' basic daily functioning, it’s imperative that contributions from donors and sponsors are consistent to help CENV serve the community.”
