The Boulder Crest Foundation today announced new roles for key members of its management team at the Bluemont-based trauma recovery program for military veterans, first responders and their families.
Starting Jan. 2, Josh Goldberg will assume the helm as Boulder Crest Foundation’s CEO, founder Ken Falke will remain board chairman, and Sarah Fehrer will be promoted to executive vice president of Board Relations.
Goldberg serves as executive director of the Boulder Crest Institute for Posttraumatic Growth. He has worked for Boulder Crest since 2014, leading the development and delivery of PTG training, technology, research, and evaluation solutions. Under his guidance, Boulder Crest’s transformative Warrior PATHH program for combat veterans and first responders has scaled nationally to eight permanent locations and a mobile training team. Josh co-founded the Foundation’s Institute for Posttraumatic Growth to further develop and proliferate the science of PTG. In 2021, he led the launch of the Struggle Well First Responder Initiative, which has already trained 3,800 first responders in the practices and principles of Posttraumatic Growth. He is co-author of two books, “Struggle Well: Thriving in the Aftermath of Trauma,” and “Transformed by Trauma: Stories of Posttraumatic Growth” Goldberg is a former executive at ExxonMobil and 2M Companies.
Fehrer is the organization’s vice president. Since joining the nonprofit in 2011, she has overseen and supported the development efforts that have raised more than $150 million in revenue since start up. She will continue to work directly with the board of directors to deepen the key relationships and further the Foundation’s sustainment, as the organization continues to grow the scope and complexity of its mission and impact. She has been responsible for Boulder Crest’s day-to-day external affairs, private sector partnerships, development, communications, and outreach. Fehrer has 30 years of experience spanning multiple sectors, including roles with the Smithsonian Institution, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, several national political organizations, and served in two presidential administrations.
Since its founding in 2010, Ken Falke has led the organization as the founder/chairman. He will remain actively engaged in his role as board chairman and will transition out of the day-to-day management duties.
Boulder Crest Foundation is a veteran-led organization that uses the science of Posttraumatic Growth to heal, train, and advocate for combat veterans, first responders, and their families, who have experienced trauma. Learn more at bouldercrest.org.
