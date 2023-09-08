On Friday, Boulder Crest Retreat celebrated 10 years serving military veterans and their families struggling with post-traumatic stress.
The nonprofit opened its wellness retreat for combat veterans and their families in Bluemont in 2013, following two years of fundraising, on 37 acres donated by founders Julia and Ken Falke.
The guest speaker at Boulder Crest’s groundbreaking ceremony in 2012, then a U.S. Marine Corps colonel, returned as a brigadier general to speak at the celebration Friday.
“I’m not a guest speaker, I'm a family member here. Because I’m a warrior on my path,” Brig. Gen. Anthony Henderson said. “Like many of you, I have been on that path longer than I knew, and I will be on it until the last of my days. Because who we are and who we’re meant to be and can become is filled with joy, of walking the path that Boulder Crest represents.”
Henderson said he, too, has faced post-traumatic stress disorder, facing the traumas of the stresses of life, of the battlefield, and of his son’s struggle with a disease that Henderson only found out about when he came home from deployment to find his son in a wheelchair.
“It did carry as PTSD. I couldn't admit it, I wouldn't accept it, because I feared not being promoted, not being accepted by friends and family, and in an honest reality, I pushed it aside and focused on the other men and women that I needed to lead, who were fighting for their lives every day in the services of their country,” he said. “I brought them home, and I did not expect to begin losing them then.”
He said the strength of America is hope, and that Boulder Crest is a beacon.
“For the rest of my life, I will always be on this path, and this will be my home to it,” he said.
Ken Falke, a Navy veteran, recalled the people and donors that helped start and grow the nonprofit, and the decision to create Boulder Crest after selling his company and previously starting another nonprofit serving veterans, the EOD Warrior Foundation.
He recalled meeting a soldier who had lost his legs early in the invasion of Iraq, whose only family, his mother, could not afford to fly to see him in the hospital. Falke said he bought the mother a plane ticket.
“We realized then how important family is during this healing process,” Falke said.
Falke this year stepped down as CEO, handing over those duties to new CEO Josh Goldberg on the first of the year, and remains involved as the chair of Boulder Crest’s board. Since its founding, Boulder Crest has grown quickly into a well-appointed retreat in Bluemont as well as opening a second retreat in Arizona.
He said Boulder Crest launched with the goal of serving around 700 people a year—and has far surpassed that goal, now having served more than 100,000 people. And Goldberg said the nonprofit has ambitions to keep growing.
“As Ken said, and as I like to say, 10 years in, 100,000 people, and you really haven't seen anything yet,” Goldberg said. “We are just getting started. And while I say that with some inspiration and hope, I also say that with some sadness, because the truth is the active duty military rate of suicide is the highest it's been since 1938.”
He pointed out that more servicemembers and first responders die by suicide than in the course of their duties.
“The idea that that job is less deadly than themselves, than suicide, is a moral outrage,” he said.
“We take people in from all over the world who we don't know anything about and we make them into some pretty remarkable people,” Falke said. “And what we don't do a good job at is making them civilians afterwards, and that's really where we fit in at Boulder Crest.”
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin presented Boulder Crest with a Spirit of Virginia award. Youngkin said the “post-traumatic growth” system created at Boulder Crest has “given a pathway, a vision, to deal with unthinkable things.”
“This approach that is so familiar to the men and women who have served in the cloth [sic] resonates in such an inspiring way,” Youngkin said. “It allows them to flip the script and recognize that because they have gone through fire, they are strengthened, and they have an unbounded, not a limited, future.”
More information about Boulder Crest Retreat and the Boulder Crest Foundation is online at bouldercrest.org.
