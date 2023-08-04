Blue Ridge Hospice will take 10 teens and young adults who lost a loved one to see Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE World Tour from a private skybox at FedExField in Landover, MD, the nonprofit announced.
The event this Saturday, Aug. 5 was made possible through a partnership with the Washington Commanders.
“Losing a loved one can be incredibly traumatic for young people. Many of the teens and young adults we are serving in our grief and bereavement programs have lost a loved one during COVID, when they may not have been able to see their special person or attend funerals. These things affect healthy grieving and can lead to a lack of closure,” Blue Ridge Patient and Family Support Services Manager Susana Calley said. “After a traumatic loss, a time to be together with other young people and to do something fun and good is exceptionally healing.”
Most of the teens and young adults who are attending the concert were participants in Blue Ridge Hospice’s new Adventures Through Grief program, a bereavement support group for teens and young adults that uses a therapeutic tabletop roleplaying game modified specifically to address grief. Adventures Through Grief provides young people opportunities to learn new coping skills and allow them to express their grief in indirect and non-threatening ways. The concert trip comes as the first 12-session round of the program comes to a close.
“This is a real dream-come-true moment for our participants, and we are so grateful and excited to be able to give these kids the opportunity,” President & CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice President and CEO Cheryl Hamilton Fried said.
Beyoncé is the world’s best-selling artist of all time, with 32 Grammy Awards, 26 MTV Video Music Awards, 24 NAACP Image Awards, 35 BET Awards, and 17 Soul Train Music Awards, more than any other musical artist for each. The ten young people on the trip Saturday will see her from a private box complete with catering.
“An important part of processing grief is allowing for moments of joy and celebration,” Children and Families Grief Support Coordinator Christina Thomas said. “We want our participants to know that it is okay to be joyful again—it’s okay to receive good things in life and accept happiness and peace.”
Blue Ride Hospice offers community grief and loss support services, including a variety of support groups, workshops, and individual support to grieving children and adults in a 2,200 square-mile area of the northern Shenandoah Valley and Northwestern Virginia. More information is online at brhospice.org.
