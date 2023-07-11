Blue Ridge Hospice has expanded its services in Loudoun County, including inpatient care to patients at Inova Loudoun Hospital, grief and bereavement support, and volunteer opportunities at its new Lansdowne office.
"As the population in Loudoun County grows and ages, the demand for the trusted expertise and excellent care and services Blue Ridge Hospice provides is increasing. We are constantly assessing the needs of the communities we serve for serious illness, end-of-life, and grief and bereavement care and we scale our operations accordingly. There clearly is a growing unmet need for the comprehensive care we provide in Loudoun County," Blue Ridge Hospice President and CEO Cheryl Hamilton Fried stated.
Blue Ridge Hospice began inpatient care services at Inova Loudoun Hospital on June 26, working to provide seamless care for patients facing a life-limiting diagnosis. The Blue Ridge Hospice team includes hospice physicians, nurse practitioners, a full-time liaison stationed at the hospital, a nurse clinical manager, a certified nursing assistant, a social worker, a chaplain, and volunteers.
The new satellite office, at 19455 Deerfield Ave. Suite 209, primarily serves as a workspace for the Blue Ridge Hospice staff, but also will host grief and bereavement support groups and workshops, and volunteer training.
"Healthcare and senior living providers in Loudoun County long have encouraged Blue Ridge Hospice to grow our capabilities and services in the area," Chief Strategy Officer Jason Parsonsstated. "Our track record of meeting community need, of scoring highest in Virginia on quality measures required by Medicare, speaks for itself. Families want the best for their loved ones, and we agree that everyone deserves to die with dignity and the highest-possible level of comfort."
Learn more at brhospice.org.
