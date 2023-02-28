BENEFIT will accept grant applications from nonprofits that serve Loudoun County children in need beginning Monday, March 13.
BENEFIT—Bands Empowering Nonprofits with Engagement and Fundraising Improving Tomorrow—is a coalition of Loudoun County musicians and community leaders established in 2017 to unite people with music to raise funds and awareness for area nonprofits serving children in need.
A total of $25,000 will be available for grants this year, proceeds from BENEFIT’s 2022 Crossroads Music Festival. Grants will be awarded in amounts ranging from $2,000 to $5,000.
The grant application includes the requirement for a 30-second video that captures the mission and work of applying organizations.
Grant applications will be reviewed by a panel of BENEFIT volunteers and selected recipients will be notified in May. After the grant recipients have been announced, their videos will be shared by BENEFIT throughout the year on its social media platforms to raise awareness and support for the nonprofit’s mission, as well as the greater mission of BENEFIT.
Grant application information and instructions for submitting videos may be found at BENEFIT.live starting March 13. Applications are due by April 14.
