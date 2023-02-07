The Ryan Bartel Foundation, a Loudoun nonprofit focused on preventing youth suicide, is launching a $2,500 “The Heart of Humanity Award” scholarship, planned for Valentine’s Day.
The scholarship, a reboot of the foundation’s former Acceptance of Others Award, recognizes young people who help others struggling with their mental health with acceptance and respect without judgment.
“We developed this unique award in memory of the values our son Ryan stood for,” Foundation Chair Suzie Bartel stated. “This award is not based on academic achievement, athletic prowess, or extracurricular leadership. This scholarship recognizes young people who constantly go out of their way to help their peers who are struggling with mental and emotional well-being. We know that young people turn to their peers first when they’re struggling; we want to encourage and reward those who help them because one kind act can save someone’s life.”
Through an endowment from the foundation’s founders, the scholarship is intended to inspire a culture of peer-to-peer support, kindness and caring towards anyone going through a difficult time with their mental health, according to the announcement.
Nominations open on Feb. 14 and will be accepted through March 30. Two scholarship awards of $2,500 each will be available to mark the scholarship’s launch.
The scholarship is open to high school seniors attending public, private or home schools. Individuals must be nominated by a peer, classmate, friend, teammate, school staff or other member of the community who witnesses consistent acts of kindness, help and support from that individual towards their peers’ mental wellness.
“What better way for an individual to say thank you to a peer who helps them get through a difficult time in life than to nominate them for the Heart of Humanity Award?” Executive Director Val Walters said.
For more information, go to ryanbartelfoundation.org/heartofhumanity.
