As food costs and supply chain delays compound with high inflation, some of Loudoun’s youngest residents are impacted the most, especially on the weekends.
Backpack Buddies Foundation of Loudoun County has been helping to feed Loudoun County students since 2013.
It’s a private, grant writing, nonprofit organization that funds community partners—16 across the county—that provide meals to food-insecure children on the weekend. Its partners use the grant money to buy and send that food home with students in their backpacks on Fridays.
The foundation’s mission, according to its website, is to “ensure no school-aged child goes hungry.”
It started with Daniel Hampton, a Rotary Club leader, to address the needs of children who rely on schools for most of their meals. Hampton’s efforts grew into a nonprofit that has served the county for 10 years.
Erin Lombardi, the owner of E.L. Strategic, a marketing firm that represents the nonprofit, is trying to get the word out that the foundation needs help if it’s going to continue to feed food insecure students across the county.
“Up until essentially this year, BBFL has been really proud to fully fund, without question, every grant request that has come across our plate,” Lombardi said. “This is the first year we are afraid we won’t have all the funding available.”
She said inflation and the reduction of SNAP benefits have led to a massive surge of requests from their partners—totaling $60,000 in needs in the past 30 days.
“We really need the community’s help,” she said.
There are several ways residents and businesses can pitch in. One is an ongoing fundraiser that allows people to sponsor a child for a weekend for $25, a month for $100 or an entire year for $500.
Another way is a fundraiser hosted by Belly Love Brewing in Purcellville. From 6 to 8 p.m. on March 1, the brewery will donate 10% of tap fees to one of BBFL’s partners, Purcellville-based Better a Life food pantry.
Lombardi said they are focusing on getting out into each community and planning fundraisers to benefit specific programs “to keep the dollars in that hyper-local community.”
She said the Belly Love fundraiser is to meet a specific grant goal Better a Life has requested. In addition to the pledge from Belly Love, there will be a raffle March 1 at the brewery for a meal for eight prepared by private chef and caterer Natalie Ramos, owner of Fleur de Cuisine. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and opportunities to sponsor kids.
Lombardi hopes they can raise the $4,000 Better a Life needs, but she said they would be thrilled if they go above that.
Another fundraiser is a raffle on their Facebook page for a pair of tickets to a Washington Capitals game. Raffle entries are bought by sponsoring a child for a weekend ($25) which gets three entries, for a week ($50) and seven entries, or for a month ($100) for 15 entries. She said they are trying to raise $2,500 for a partner’s grant request.
Lombardi said the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser is Friendsgiving, which happens every fall. In the past they have relied on that one mega-fundraiser to carry them through the year, but this year, she said, because of the influx of grant requests they need funding faster to fill those requests.
BBFL has given $1 million in grants to Loudoun County partners since 2013. It provides grants to partners who serve 78 of 96 Loudoun County Public Schools. Ninety-four cents of every donated dollar is distributed through food program grants, according to BBFl’s website.
For more information, go to bbfloudoun.org
