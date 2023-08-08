Abhi Badia, an Ashburn resident and rising junior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, is looking for donations of breakfast items to make sure students at two area shelters have something to eat before school this fall.
“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” he said. “A lot of kids in shelters don’t have breakfast before school and to get through school you need some sort of fuel and breakfast provides that.”
Badia, who volunteers with the Embry Rucker Community Shelter in Reston and the Loudoun Homeless Services Shelter in Leesburg, said he wants to help the about 30 students who live at those shelters by doing a breakfast food drive.
He started the drive Aug. 3 by announcing it on several Facebook pages.
“My whole goal is to relieve the stress off of finding the next meal for them, to take the burden off their parents,” he said.
Organizers are looking for less sugary cereals like Honey Bunches of Oats and items like granola bars, oatmeal, fruit and energy bars—things Badia said would stay with students longer to hold them over until lunch.
So far, he’s raised about $60 in donations and several people have signed up through his mom’s Facebook page to buy items. He hopes as the drive continues through September, they will get enough donations to provide the students with breakfast for several months.
Badia organized a gift card drive in December of 2022 for adults at the two shelters and collected $900 in gift cards to stores like Target, Walmart, Chick-fil-A, Subway and other restaurants.
He said he would like to raise more this time around.
“In general, my goal is to do better than last year’s drive. I would like to see us raise $1,000 if not higher,” he said.
Badia also volunteers with Nest4US, a nonprofit, volunteer organization that gives students opportunities to serve by tutoring, mentoring, and organizing food drives.
With Nest4US, Badia delivers leftover food donated by local stores that would have been thrown out to shelters and soup kitchens.
He said he loved to see how kids’ faces would light up when he brought deliveries of Crumbl cookies.
“I want to see that with breakfast, it’s the most important meal and I want to see that happiness,” he said.
To donate email priyadodla@gmail.com.
More information can be found on Priya Dodla’s and Abhi Badia’s Facebook page.
(2) comments
“Kindness is the highest form of intelligence!”
This young man exemplifies that quality!
I hope many will help him surpass his goal this year!
Thank you so much for your wishes!
