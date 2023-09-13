Loudoun County is accepting applications from nonprofits for the American Rescue Plan Act Community Support Services Grant Program.
The program is designed to help nonprofits provide funding for durable medical equipment, utility assistance and other financial support to residents with low incomes who continue to be affected by the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and require support to maintain their employment, transportation, insurance and other services.
Nonprofits with a history of working in the Loudoun County community and that assist residents earning at or below 80% of the Area Median Income are encouraged to apply.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. More information is online at loudoun.gov/grantopportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.