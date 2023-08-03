The Arc of Loudoun has announced it will end its Project Horse Virginia program at the end of August, and is currently working to ensure clients, horses and staff have a soft landing when the program comes to an end.
“This decision is a difficult but necessary one as it has proven impossible for Project Horse to offer consistent year-round sessions without an appropriate indoor facility,” Arc of Loudoun CEO Lisa Kimball stated. “Over the past two years, The Arc’s Project Horse program has served many people with remarkable results. Unfortunately, the lack of indoor service space forced repeated postponement and cancellation of individual Equine Assisted Psychotherapy and group Equine Assisted Learning sessions, making it impossible for our staff and horses to deliver consistent care to our clients.”
The Project Horse herd of therapy horses is being re-homed to trusted members of the community. One of the horses, Jack, will rejoin two former colleagues in Colorado, including Project Horse’s founder, where he will continue his therapeutic work.
The Arc of Loudoun acquired Project Horse Virginia in 2021 to expand The Arc’s commitment to advocating for, educating, serving, and supporting people with disabilities of all kinds, to include mental health conditions. Project Horse Empowerment Center was founded by Darcy Woessner in 2008 to provide non-riding equine assisted therapy services to individuals, families, and groups. In August of 2021, Darcy relocated to Golden, CO and launched a new equine therapy center, Project Horse Colorado. Darcy and Fiona Fudge said they are looking forward to welcoming Jack to Colorado.
The Arc of Loudoun, formed in 1967, support people with disabilities and their families throughout the region. The Arc offers a range of programs for children and adults with disabilities, their families and caretakers, including Ability Fitness Center, ALLY Advocacy Center, Aurora Behavior Clinic, Aurora School, and Open Door Learning Center Preschool in Leesburg. More information is online at thearcofloudoun.org.
