Over 500 students and staff members at the Academies of Loudoun raised more than $2,000 for the Loudoun Breast Health Network.
The school held its inaugural pink out on Oct. 20 and 21 to raise awareness and donations for the nonprofit that provides support, resources and comfort to breast cancer patients and their families in Loudoun County. Students and the staff were encouraged to wear pink for the two days and invited to form a huge human pink ribbon on the lawn of the school.
Over 300 pink shirts were sold for the event, that coupled with donations totaled over $2,000 going to LBHN.
“This first ever pink out event was a success because of the passion for serving others that our ACL students and staff exhibit regularly. It was truly inspiring to see so many involved in this fundraising effort,” Sandra Tucker, AET Entrepreneurship Instructor said.
For more information about the Academies of Loudoun go to lcps.org/aol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.