The Young Marines, a national youth organization, is looking for leadership for a unit in Sterling.
Active since 2004, the Col. Wesley Fox Young Marines meet at the Elks Lodge at 401 West Holly Ave.
The Young Marines is a youth education and service program for boys and girls, ages eight through high school graduation. The program focuses on character building, leadership, self-discipline, and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.
The Young Marines' objectives are to promote the physical, moral, and mental development of its members; to advocate a healthy, drug-free lifestyle through continual drug prevention and resistance education; to instill in its members’ the ideals of honesty, fairness, courage, respect, loyalty, dependability, attention to duty, love of God, and fidelity to the United States of America and its institutions; to stimulate interest in and respect for academic achievement and the history and traditions of the United States of America; and to promote physical fitness through physical activities including participation in athletic events and close order drills.
“We are looking for adult volunteers who display impressive leadership skills and a strong commitment to youth to take over leadership of this unit,” said Col. William P. Davis, USMC (ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “The Young Marines program is a much-needed youth leadership and development program in the country today and I am hopeful we can find the right folks to lead and guide this unit going forward.”
The Col. Wesley Fox Young Marines will participate in civic activities such as providing color guards for athletic events, engaging with the veteran population, marching in parades, and promoting good citizenship.
In addition, there are local and national leadership schools as well as travel opportunities, such as visiting Pearl Harbor, participating in National Navajo Code Talkers Day in Window Rock, AZ, and summer events that focus on different activities each year including wilderness adventures, Space Camp, Flight Academy, working at a cattle ranch, white water rafting, scuba diving, sailing, and visiting American historical sites.
For more information, call Michael Hoff, the regional support officer at Young Marines National Headquarters, at 800-717-0060 X215 or email to michael.hoff@youngmarines.org.
