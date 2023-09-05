After 13 years of growth in its Middleburg headquarters, music therapy and arts nonprofit A Place To Be is expanding into a second facility in the Village at Leesburg.
The nonprofit will open its doors in Leesburg later this month, and plans an open house for the community on Sept. 30 from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“From the Village of Middleburg to the Village at Leesburg, A Place To Be is excited to share its inspiring and important mission,” co-founder Kim Tapper said. “We are looking forward to increased opportunities for community engagement and a space of belonging for more families with this expansion.”
The new 6,470 square foot center is outfitted with six individual session rooms, family counseling offices, a recording studio, and a 100-seat theater for shows, social groups and other family and community events.
“This new facility not only represents the next chapter in A Place To Be’s growth, but it also reflects the strength of our reputation in the community,” Executive Director Judy Hanley said. “We’re proud to be recognized as a trusted provider of meaningful services that are truly transforming lives. And we’re grateful for the support that has made this center a reality, enabling us to reach more of the people who need us most.”
“Through 13 years of music therapy, performances and the expressive arts, we have helped people with an array of challenges find hope, and this expansion is answering an ongoing need for more,” co-founder Tom Sweitzer said.
A place to be provides services to people of all ages, with a focus on youth and young adults with disabilities or other medical or mental health challenges. Those services include clinical music therapy, expressive arts, social enrichment groups, and groups for young adults transitioning out of high school and seeking community engagement opportunities and skill building support toward employment. The nonprofit also presents plays and musicals featuring client-performers in shows that focus on acceptance, kindness, empathy, inclusion and resilience.
A Place to Be’s new Leesburg center is located at 1600 Village Market Blvd. SE, Space 108, Leesburg, between CMX Village 12 Cinemas and Victory Martial Arts. More information is online at aplacetobeva.org.
