Northern Virginia-based nonprofit Hopecam will hold its 23rd annual 5K run/walk May 7 in Reston to help keep kids diagnosed with cancer connected to the outside world.
The nonprofit offers free laptops, tablets, web cameras and high-speed internet to children ages 3 to young adult actively undergoing cancer treatment to help with isolation.
Hopecam provides each child with a tablet or laptop pre-programmed with the Zoom conferencing app. It also works with each child’s school to make sure it can participate by providing all the equipment and facilitate the connection. Hopecam also provides free internet access while the child is being treated if the family doesn’t already have it.
Seventy-one percent of Hopecam students attend Title 1 schools and over 50% live in homes that can’t afford internet access, according to the announcement. The nonprofit is working to bridge the digital divide for not only the child but for family members who are also affected during the difficult time.
The nonprofit estimates the cost per child to be around $1,200.
The idea came when founder Len Forkas’s son was diagnosed with cancer in 2000 and couldn’t attend school with his peers. Forkas had an idea to put a webcam in his son’s classroom so he could continue to attend school while staying safe.
At the time, according to Hopecam Development Director Brett Fox, putting a camera in a classroom was a novel idea.
Fox said when he saw his son’s eyes light up when he got to see his classmates, Forkas decided he needed to make it happen for more children.
Since then, the nonprofit has connected 4,000 children, including 75 in Loudoun County, to 80,000 classmates in 50 states.
The main difference between what Hopecam offers and a laptop a school may loan a child is the school’s laptop has to be returned at the end of the school year, while Hopecam’s devices are given to the child to allow continued Zoom sessions with family, friends, and classmates and to participate in telemedicine appointments, according to the release.
Fox said this year’s race will also commemorate the organizations 20th year with family-oriented events including a Velcro wall, cotton candy machines, face painting and a balloon artist.
Kristine Milch, a volunteer with Hopecam, said in an interview that several Loudoun County schools have donated time to help the nonprofit this year. Potomac Falls High School’s Distributive Education Clubs of America, or DECA, program is selling Hopecam items at its school store and other events and volunteering to set up for the race. The National Honor Society at Heritage High School organized two events where students helped wrap donated toys and delivered them to Hopecam families. The National Honor Society at Riverside High School has promised to donate any funds it raises during the school’s May 6 Spring Festival to Hopecam. Milch said the school’s Spanish NHS also designed hope and encouragement cards in Spanish for the nonprofit’s welcome packets.
“It’s incredible the amount of energy and creativity [high school kids] have, and they are so organized and driven, it’s almost easier to work with kids than adults,” Milch said.
Several schools have signed up teams to participate in the race including, Belmont Station, Steuart Weller and Lowes Island Elementary Schools, Seneca Ridge Middle School, Heritage, Riverside and Potomac Falls High Schools and the Newton School, a private school in Sterling.
Milch and Fox both said how grateful they are for the support.
“It’s amazing the empathy [high school kids] have. They really want to make changes to the world, so they are so excited to help kids just like themselves that have this terrible disease,” Fox said. “They have taken an idea and run with it.”
A virtual race will be offered for families who can’t be in big groups.
Milch said there will be plenty of other activities at the event for those who don’t want to run.
To sign up for the race go to hopecam.org
