AWS inCommunities Grants

Twenty-one Loudoun County based projects were awarded Amazon Web Services InCommunitites Sustainability Grants, the company announced April 28. 

The micro-grant program is designed to provide individuals, community groups, schools, nonprofits and other organizations with resources to make changes in their neighborhoods, according to the announcement. 

Among the grant winners was Legacy Farms, to support its Growing Together vocational program. The work/learn model focused on self-awareness, organizational skills, leadership, and effective communication practices in addition to work skills,” according to Executive Director Virginia Laurie Young. “The AWS grant support goes hand-in-hand with our emphasis on neurodiversity empowerment and community awareness. We’re advocating for a societal shift towards workplaces in which neurodivergent and neurotypical individuals work side-by-side as equals, so that every person’s skills and talents contribute to the success of the whole."

Other Loudoun recipients were:

Ashburn Village Homeowners Association: Community Landscape, Pollinator and Reforestation

BetterALife Inc.: Helping local children

Blue Ridge Center for Environmental Stewardship: Fantastic Ferns Demonstration Garden

Educational Climate Solutions: outdoor Climate Change Education

Hillsboro Preservation Foundation: Hope’s Native Plant Demonstration Garden

Loudoun County Extension/Virginia Tech Foundation: Loudoun County Community Gravel Beds

Loudoun Education Foundation: An Oasis in the Food Dessert, A Garden for Every Home

Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy: Helping Student Naturalists Thrives

Mobile Hope Association: Sustainable Found Object Art Exhibit

Mobile Hope Association: Textile Recycling Program

Orblynx Academy: Sustainable Future with Regenerative Material

Potomac Station Community Association: Tree Nursery

River Creek Owners Association: River Creek Community Garden

Stephen Rose: Repair Café US Hillsboro

And the following for pollinator friendly habitats:

River Creek Owners Association

Gaurav Gupta

Jennifer Beets

Chase McAlpine

Lynne Adams

Alys Jarvela

Forty-six projects in Prince William, Loudoun, Fairfax, Culpeper and Fauquier counties received $300,000 in funding to support environmental stewardship and sustainability projects. 

“AWS is deeply committed to promoting a more sustainable future and we are proud to support these community-minded organizations in Virginia through the inaugural AWS InCommunities Sustainability Fund,” global lead of Inclusion and Outreach Cornelia Robinson AWS said. “These grassroots projects are helping create a healthier planet for all of us. We want to thank and congratulate this year’s fund grantees and look forward to continuing to collaborate with them, as they bring these projects to life.”

This is the first time AWS has launched a micro-grant program in Virginia. 

In an effort to further support grantees, AWS will launch a program this summer that will match local employees with grantees’ leading projects in need of volunteers. The program is part of a larger one that encourages employees to seek ways to make a positive, lasting impact in the communities where we they live and work. AWS employees contributed nearly 3,800 hours of volunteer service in 2022, according to the announcement.

(1) comment

norges53
norges53

$300000 divided by 3800 comes to 78 dollars an hour?

