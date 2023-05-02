Twenty-one Loudoun County based projects were awarded Amazon Web Services InCommunitites Sustainability Grants, the company announced April 28.
The micro-grant program is designed to provide individuals, community groups, schools, nonprofits and other organizations with resources to make changes in their neighborhoods, according to the announcement.
Among the grant winners was Legacy Farms, to support its Growing Together vocational program. The work/learn model focused on self-awareness, organizational skills, leadership, and effective communication practices in addition to work skills,” according to Executive Director Virginia Laurie Young. “The AWS grant support goes hand-in-hand with our emphasis on neurodiversity empowerment and community awareness. We’re advocating for a societal shift towards workplaces in which neurodivergent and neurotypical individuals work side-by-side as equals, so that every person’s skills and talents contribute to the success of the whole."
Other Loudoun recipients were:
Ashburn Village Homeowners Association: Community Landscape, Pollinator and Reforestation
BetterALife Inc.: Helping local children
Blue Ridge Center for Environmental Stewardship: Fantastic Ferns Demonstration Garden
Educational Climate Solutions: outdoor Climate Change Education
Hillsboro Preservation Foundation: Hope’s Native Plant Demonstration Garden
Loudoun County Extension/Virginia Tech Foundation: Loudoun County Community Gravel Beds
Loudoun Education Foundation: An Oasis in the Food Dessert, A Garden for Every Home
Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy: Helping Student Naturalists Thrives
Mobile Hope Association: Sustainable Found Object Art Exhibit
Mobile Hope Association: Textile Recycling Program
Orblynx Academy: Sustainable Future with Regenerative Material
Potomac Station Community Association: Tree Nursery
River Creek Owners Association: River Creek Community Garden
Stephen Rose: Repair Café US Hillsboro
And the following for pollinator friendly habitats:
River Creek Owners Association
Gaurav Gupta
Jennifer Beets
Chase McAlpine
Lynne Adams
Alys Jarvela
Forty-six projects in Prince William, Loudoun, Fairfax, Culpeper and Fauquier counties received $300,000 in funding to support environmental stewardship and sustainability projects.
“AWS is deeply committed to promoting a more sustainable future and we are proud to support these community-minded organizations in Virginia through the inaugural AWS InCommunities Sustainability Fund,” global lead of Inclusion and Outreach Cornelia Robinson AWS said. “These grassroots projects are helping create a healthier planet for all of us. We want to thank and congratulate this year’s fund grantees and look forward to continuing to collaborate with them, as they bring these projects to life.”
This is the first time AWS has launched a micro-grant program in Virginia.
In an effort to further support grantees, AWS will launch a program this summer that will match local employees with grantees’ leading projects in need of volunteers. The program is part of a larger one that encourages employees to seek ways to make a positive, lasting impact in the communities where we they live and work. AWS employees contributed nearly 3,800 hours of volunteer service in 2022, according to the announcement.
(1) comment
$300000 divided by 3800 comes to 78 dollars an hour?
