The Loudoun Literacy Council will hold its 10th annual “NOT Your Kid’s Spelling Bee,” a night of entertainment, philanthropy, spelling and trivia Saturday, Sept. 30 at the National Conference Center in Lansdowne.
The evening will feature emcee Monti Mercer, Quizmistresses Elaine Espinola and Margie Vela, music from Big Bad Juju, and a live auction hosted by Loudoun Now Deputy Editor Renss Greene.
Proceeds from the event support the range of literacy programs offered by the Loudoun Literacy Council. The nonprofit, since 1980, has offered literacy resources to empower low-income adults and children, helping them become self-sufficient and pursue their personal, educational and professional ambitions.
Today, the nonprofit’s services include English language classes, individualized tutoring, GED and citizenship test preparation, health and financial literacy, school success for parents, jobsite programs for employees, and mental health workshops.
“We are thrilled to celebrate a decade of ‘NOT Your Kid’s Spelling Bee,’ which has become a symbol of our commitment to literacy and community empowerment,” Loudoun Literacy Council Executive Director Rebecca Caldwelll stated. “We invite individuals and businesses alike to join us in this endeavor by participating as sponsors and contributing to our live auction."
The NOT Your Kid’s Spelling Bee starts at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Tickets, sponsorship opportunities and more information are online at loudounliteracy.org/event/not-your-kids-spelling-bee-2023.
