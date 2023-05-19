100WomenStrong has awarded $567,000 in grants to 46 nonprofits headquartered or providing services in Loudoun County. Since 2009, the philanthropic group has distributed more than $4 million to area charities.
“Although Loudoun is among the wealthiest counties in America, we still have families who are suffering from hunger, homelessness, lack of basic healthcare, and substance use disorder. We’ve also seen a tremendous uptick in grant requests for mental health services. In the aftermath of the pandemic and the continued stress of inflation, we hope we can grow our membership to make an even bigger impact in 2024,” Grants Chair Stephanie Place, noted in announcing this year’s awards.
The 2023 100WomenStrong grants are:
• A Farm Less Ordinary - $8,500
• A Place To Be - $20,000
• All Ages Read Together - $25,000
• BetterALife - $6,000
• Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington - $9,000
• Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties - $10,000
• Crossroads Jobs - $10,000
• Dulles South Food Pantry - $18,200
• Every Citizen Has Opportunities (ECHO) - $16,602.00
• Friends of Loudoun Mental Health - $12,000
• Good Shepherd of Northern Virginia- $9,000
• HealthWorks for Northern Virginia- $8,500
• Heeling House - $14,000
• INMED Partnerships for Children - $12,000
• Insight Memory Care - $10,000
• Just Neighbors - $12,000
• LAWS Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services - $25,000
• Legacy Farms - $10,000
• Leonard W. Kidd Memorial American Legion Post 2001 - $15,000
• Loudoun Cares - $12,000
• Loudoun Club 12 - $15,000
• Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls - $5,000
• Loudoun Education Foundation - $10,000
• Loudoun Free Clinic - $14,000
• Loudoun Hunger Relief - $10,000
• Loudoun Literacy Council - $14,000
• Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Foundation - $12,000
• Loudoun Youth - $3,000
• Love, KK - $5,400
• Mobile Hope - $14,000
• Morven Park, Inc - $3,700
• Northern Virginia Community College Educational Foundation, Inc - $26,250
• Northern Virginia Family Service - $15,000
• Ryan Bartel Foundation - $10,500
• SCAN of Northern Virginia - $16,000
• Seven Loaves Services – $10,500
• Shelter House Inc. - $20,000
• The Arc of Loudoun - $20,000
• The Fenwick Foundation $7,000
• The New AG School - $7,000
• The Salvation Army of Loudoun - $10,000
• Tree of Life Ministries - $14,000
• Veterans Moving Forward - $7,000
• Virginia Hunters Who Care, Inc. - $5,000
• Volunteers of America, Chesapeake & Carolinas - $15,000
• Women Giving Back - $15,000
The giving circle was established in 2008 by Karen Schaufeld and 11 other founding members. 100WomenStrong gave its first two grants in 2009 for a total of $28,600. Today the group has 66 members.
“I had an epiphany one morning in the shower regarding the potential power of combined giving,” Schaufeld said. “I knew I could find others who felt passionately about making a difference right here at home and the camaraderie of being change-makers in our county would be powerful and rewarding. The more we grow the greater work we can do.”
Eligibility for membership includes the ability to make a minimum annual contribution of $10,000. Both individual—women and men—and corporate memberships are welcomed. Donations are tax deductible and may be paid annually, semi-annually, quarterly or monthly.
For more information about membership, go to onehundredwomenstrong.org/join-us.
100WomenStrong is a component fund of the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties and was the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit of the Year in 2022.
