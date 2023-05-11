A year ago, Ethan Rojas was a self-taught but passionate teen pianist. Hungry for opportunities to practice, he begged his mom to take him to the mall to visit a music store—just to sit down at a “real” piano.
Now a 15-year-old freshman at Tuscarora High School, Rojas has a piano of his own, a professional instructor and dreams of heading to Juilliard. His journey involved a fortuitous chain of events that started when a youth mentor at a local nonprofit caught a glimpse of his talent and took action.
Rojas began teaching himself piano using online programs during Loudoun’s year of pandemic-related virtual classes. During the past school year, Rojas was attending an afterschool program at INMED Partnerships for Children, a nonprofit serving at-risk children and low-income families. INMED’s director of outreach, Andres Uribe, noticed that Rojas gravitated toward the center’s small piano and had a clear passion and talent.
“I’m no musician, but I felt the passion that he had when he was playing the piano. He was 100 percent himself,” Uribe said. “He was always the one who would disappear to the piano.”
Uribe said part of his role as a youth mentor and outreach director is getting to know the teens and families he’s working with, help them find confidence and tap into talents and interests. “To help them discover things they can do—seeing that there’s always opportunity,” Uribe said.
Uribe learned that Rojas had been spending time at the Piano Company’s location at Leesburg Premium Outlets. With the blessing of owners Robert and Antoinette Purdon, Rojas spent hours at the store, soaking in the chance to play a real piano and falling in love with a white Yamaha in the showroom where he was allowed to explore.
“The sound is perfect. Everything’s just perfect about it,” Rojas said.
Ethan’s mom, Tania Frias, who works as a family support specialist at INMED, said she was initially confused by his repeated requests to go to the mall, until she learned what the real draw was.
Uribe happens to be married to another well-known figure on the Loudoun nonprofit scene—Tom Sweitzer, co-founder of A Place to Be Music Therapy. The couple were determined to make sure Rojas had opportunities to take his talent to the next level. Uribe brought Sweitzer to an INMED event at an area winery where Rojas had been invited to play. Sweitzer, who has a musical theater background, was blown away.
“I thought, ‘This kid is like a prodigy pianist. He should be doing piano all the time,’” Sweitzer said.
The first step was getting Rojas a piano of his own. Sweitzer used his connections in the regional music scene to get a donated like-new Kawai piano last summer. Ethan said there’s a world of difference between his new instrument and his tiny starter keyboard.
“All the keys are different and the sound is different. It gives me a whole different aspect and different vision,” Rojas said.
The next step was getting Rojas evaluated and making a plan for formal instruction. Sweitzer’s immediate thought was his alma mater, Shenandoah University in Winchester, well known for its Shenandoah Conservatory music program. Sweitzer set up an evaluation with Alexander Bernstein, a noted touring pianist and assistant professor of piano at the university.
Rojas played for Bernstein while Uribe, Sweitzer and Frias waited anxiously in the hallway for the professor’s assessment.
“It was like what you see in a movie when the three of us were out there. … Mom was really nervous,” Sweitzer said. “We started crying in the hallway.”
Bernstein agreed to take Rojas on as a student, and Rojas and Frias now make the trip to Winchester once a week for lessons.
“His progress over the year has been really great, really fast. There are a lot of things he’s able to tackle and do now that he wasn’t at the beginning,” Bernstein said. “His technique is getting better. He’s noticing more in the music. He’s clearly gifted, but also seems like he’s willing to put in the work. That duo of qualities can make a real star.”
Bernstein has been taking Rojas’s “natural ability to get around the instrument” and working on technique and foundations. “He gets really, really excited and he just wants to play everything,” Bernstein said. “I don’t ever want the excitement to go away. We just need to make sure we build in that process.”
Rojas adds that as a self-taught pianist, he had moved ahead on his own while skipping over some aspects of technique and music theory. He says Bernstein has helped take him back to the basics to build strong foundations.
“When I got a strong base, he gave me a more challenging piece, and it’s been my project.”
He’s currently working on an etude by Frederic Chopin, his favorite composer, whose soulful and poetic works tap into Rojas’s passion.
“It can go from really calm to really fast. … It sounds magical,” Rojas said.
From a self-taught musician to a promising student, Rojas is starting to get small local gigs and said his goal is now to attend the Juilliard School, the famed performing arts college in New York. And it started with being seen and heard at INMED.
“When I met Tom and Andres, something clicked and propelled me forward,” Rojas said.
For Jennifer Lassiter Smith, director of US Programs for INMED, that’s what the nonprofit’s mission is all about.
“What Andres did here with Ethan is he saw beyond the program. He got to know what he was interested in. He got to know his mom and the story of going to the mall,” Smith said. “To me, that is what our center is about. … As remarkable as this is, it’s not even the only one. It’s the next level of support for the family and connecting them and being there for the whole family. … That’s the foundation of the community center–to be a place where families come and Ethans can find a love of things. And now we’re talking Juilliard. One hundred percent, that’s now our goal for Ethan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.