Over the weekend and ending today, the National Conference Center in Lansdowne hosted the Wheelchair Fencing World Cup, the first time in 20 years that the U.S. has hosted the competition.
Around 330 competitors from around the world gathered to compete for gold, and a chance to compete at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris as they racked up qualifying points. One 2020 Paralympic fencer, Ellen Geddes, was among the 17 Americans who competed at the world cup over the weekend.
People interested in learning fencing—including parafencing—can visit usafencing.org/try-fencing. Learn more about the Wheelchair Fencing World Cup and find results at usafencing.org/iwasworldcup2023.
