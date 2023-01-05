In 2004, Amy and Brooks Brinson were living in Dallas, TX, when Brooks bought a flotation tank to ease stress. “Floating” on water in a dark, closed container was an emerging mediative practice at the time. Fast forward 18 years and the Brinson’s are the owners of OmFLOAT in Ashburn, a wellness facility that uses saunas and water-based flotation therapy to ease stress and anxiety and aid sleep.
How did you end up in Loudoun?
Brooks is from Texas and I’m from Louisiana. We didn’t seek out Loudoun. We knew we wanted our business to be in NoVA, and Loudoun was the only place receptive to it at the time. OmFLOAT opened in 2016 and we’ve grown to love the area and the people here.
What should people know about OmFloat?
We are not just a spa or one-time experience. We offer services that can make a difference in someone’s life, be it physical, mental or spiritual. We are committed to supporting our community by providing a safe space for anyone who is suffering.
Aside from OmFloat, where in Loudoun would you recommend people go to de-stress?
Anywhere outside, such as Franklin Park, Broadlands Nature Preserve, the Appalachian Trail in the Blue Ridge, or Beaverdam Reservoir.
Favorite place to eat in Loudoun?
We love driving west on Rt. 7 and often find ourselves sitting on the patio with our dog at the Purcellville Pub.
Favorite place for a craft beverage?
We don’t really drink alcohol but for something different and cozy we enjoy The Chocolate Palette in Purcellville. Great hot chocolate and treats through the winter, plus it reverts to Gruto’s Soft Serve in the summer.
Best secret place to go in Loudoun?
Wisdom Spaces in Round Hill. It’s a 32-acre private retreat with horses, art, journaling and time in nature to help you heal, awaken and find your way.
What's a must-see place for an out-of-town visitor?
Bears Den Overlook in the Blue Ridge above Bluemont and any of the many amazing wineries in Loudoun.
Favorite event in Loudoun to go to?
The July 4th Fireworks in Leesburg.
What's a fun fact to share about Loudoun?
Eastern Loudoun is known as Data Center Alley, home to 70% of the world’s Internet traffic.
You are in the wellness field, but tell us about Olympic shooting?
Before we ever tried flotation, Brooks was competing in precision Olympic shooting. We bought a tank for our own personal use at home and Brooks realized improvements in his shooting performance. We helped start a nonprofit shooting club that Brooks coached, and even some of those athletes used our tank to improve their performance. Floating became a part of our lives and led us to where we are now.
Visit Loudoun strives to bring tourists to the county, but locals can be tourists, too. In this series we ask Loudoun residents to tell us about the joys, secrets and delights of their own backyard. Discover something new and share your local adventure with Visit Loudoun using #loveloudoun.
