Why I Love Loudoun – Tonia Crawford, Chalk Artist, Chalkoholic

A native of Altoona, PA, chalk artist Tonia Crawford moved to Loudoun 19 years ago to raise a family. She creates extremely detailed large-scale chalk drawings that can be seen at multiple public spaces in Loudoun including Lost Rhino Brewing Co and The Buffalo Wing Factory as well as on Instagram at @Chalkoholic and her website www.linktr.ee/Chalkoholic.
Favorite place to eat in Loudoun?
There are so many. If I must choose one, I love the sushi at Passion Fin in Goose Creek Village in Ashburn.
Favorite place for a craft beverage. Ocelot, a small craft brewery in Sterling. Amazing people, wonderful atmosphere and great beers named after song lyrics from some of their favorite artists.
Best kept secret in Loudoun? World’s Okayest Trivia – absolutely the most fun and funny trivia I’ve ever experienced. The host is Chris Drummond who started doing it when he was manager at House 6 Brewing Company in Ashburn. Now he hosts it at breweries throughout Loudoun such as Lost Rhino and Bear Chase. It’s wonderfully entertaining.
What's a must-see place for an out-of-town visitor? My family loves Leesburg Animal Park south of Leesburg and Franklin Park near Purcellville. We roller skate in the outdoor rink and go to exhibits at the Visual Arts Center. Seeing Bob Ross’s paintings there a few years ago was something I’ll never forget.
Favorite event in Loudoun? Lot Con at Comic Logic Books and Artwork, the comic shop in Ashburn Village. Usually taking place on a Sunday in spring and summer, it’s an amazing event at which local artists, authors and creators show their work. I’m super lucky to be part of it a couple times a year. They are a big group of fun, creative people who make you feel like family.
What's a fun fact to share about Loudoun? I thought it was neat that the movie Foxcatcher with Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, and Channing Tatum was filmed at Morven Park.
What do you like about the art scene in Loudoun? I see more and more art-related events every year. I love festivals in the summer and the craft fairs during the holidays. So many awesome local creatives!
How did you start doing chalk art? I worked at Brewer’s Alley in Frederick, MD, in the early 2000s. We needed chalk signs for events and they were very well received by everyone who saw them. I knew then that I wanted to do more.
What is unique about your art and what inspires you to create? From feedback I have gotten, I would say the extreme level of detail I put into my pieces, plus the large-scale size of them. I am always inspired by the excitement of my clients and the reactions of people who see my work.
What makes Loudoun appealing to artists? It’s a fun, busy place filled with so many clients that have a need for and appreciate all types of art.
Where should locals go to celebrate the arts in Loudoun? There is art just about everywhere in Loudoun. A lot of businesses in the area have murals and framed work by local artists. Anyone can support local artists, not only by purchasing their work but also by following them on social media and sharing their art with others.
Visit Loudoun strives to bring tourists to the county, but locals can be tourists, too. In this series, we ask Loudoun residents to tell us about the joys, secrets and delights of their own backyard. Discover something new and share your local adventure with Visit Loudoun using #loveloudoun.
