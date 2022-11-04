In 2009, Todd and Melissa Morrison bought a 17-acre farm in the shadow of Short Hill Mountain near Hillsboro to grow healthy, all natural foods to feed their growing family of six children. They named it Dawson Gap Farm and from humble beginnings—a few laying hens in 2011 – they now produce grass fed, non-GMO, chemical free eggs, chicken, pork, beef and Thanksgiving turkeys for local markets. To order your turkey direct from the source, go to dawsongap.com.
How old is the farm?
We are first-generation farmers inspired by the all-natural local food movement and public figures such as Joel Salatin. While the farm is not old, it is named for the Dawson Gap Road that was used during the Civil War to travel over Short Hill Mountain.
What is the secret to raising a great Thanksgiving Turkey?
Fresh air, sunshine and grass. We move our turkeys on pasture in mobile shelters and electric fence, and they love to forage on chemical free grasses. We also supplement their diet with Dawson Gap Naturals premium non-GMO feed. The birds are available fresh and unfrozen prior to Thanksgiving.
What’s the best stuffing recipe?
We enjoy a family recipe that features old fashioned southern corn bread in it and we switch between my wife’s family recipe and my family’s. Our turkeys include giblets, so gravy is made the old-fashioned way without any packages from the grocery store.
Turducken – yes or no?
We have not personally prepared turducken, but our customers have and seem to like them. We have also had customers deep fry their turkey or brine them. There are many ways to prepare turkey, but we just oven roast ours and as long as they are not over cooked, they always turn out juicy and flavorful. … I never really enjoyed white meat on a turkey until we raised our own. Now it’s my favorite.
Your favorite place in Loudoun to eat?
There are so many. We are never disappointed by Magnolias in Purcellville, and we were pleased the other night to try something different at Finn Thai in Purcellville. Often we enjoy breakfast or lunch at Stoneybrook Farm & Market in Hillsboro.
Favorite place in Loudoun for a craft beverage?
We don’t drink alcohol but if I can include ice cream in the category of craft “beverage” I would have to mention the Tipped Cow in Purcellville. Our family is filled with ice cream connoisseurs now and we always enjoy the craft ice cream they make.
What's a must-see place for an out-of-town visitor
There’s so much to choose from. It’s always nice to walk the streets of historic Middleburg. For children, Great Country Farms in Bluemont has pick-your-own, farm animals and activities throughout the year. We also usually take guests from out of town to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Dulles.
Favorite event in Loudoun to go to
Good food and community can be found each week at one of Loudoun’s local farm markets.
What's a fun fact to share about Loudoun
Many people come to Loudoun to get married. Our sons do amazing videography for weddings, from pastoral scenes, vineyard backgrounds, high class historic barns and the culinary masterpieces of talented chefs. There is no better place to start a new family than by having a wedding in Loudoun.
Visit Loudoun strives to bring tourists to the county, but locals can be tourists too. In this series we ask Loudoun residents to tell us about the joys, secrets and delights of their own backyard. Discover something new and share your local adventure with Visit Loudoun using #loveloudoun.
