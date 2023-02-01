Kayse Small was the gift store manager at Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg in 2016 when the idea to open a lingerie boutique in town was born. Her elegant store Le Boudoir opened in 2017 and six years on it's still going strong, selling a curated selection of designer bras, lingerie and other garments to suit all types of women.
Favorite place to eat in Loudoun: The Best Thai Kitchen on Federal Street in Middleburg.My favorite dish is the Ka Praw. I love the authentic and savory Thai taste it offers. A well-balanced combination of basil, garlic and peppers adds a wonderful and satisfying fragrance.
Favorite place for a craft beverage: Dirt Farm Brewing in Bluemont. I love the views. The Earth and its elements exude the spirit of groundedness, connection and growth. I always leave feeling restored and rejuvenated.
What’s a fun/little known fact to share about Loudoun: The land that became Loudoun was once an uncharted wilderness inhabited by Sioux, Algonquin, Iroquois and Piscataway Indians.
Must-see place for an out-of-town visitor: If you're a horse enthusiast or want to explore the history of horses, Middleburg’s National Sporting Library & Museum is a great place to visit. It has a plethora of information on horses and dogs and the sport of fox hunting.
Best hidden gem in Loudoun: Aldie Mill Historic Park. It’s a park centered around arestored gristmill built between 1807 and 1809 that was once the largest factory of its kind in Loudoun. Its waterwheels are fully operational again and you can watch live grinding demonstrations.
Favorite event in Loudoun to attend: A Celebration of Diversity and Mutual Understanding, which takes place in Sterling in June. It promotes “Race Amity”—friendship and collaboration between people of different races and cultures to break down segregation, biases and misperceptions.
What’s your favorite shop or boutique in Loudoun – aside from your own: Blooming Hill Lavender Farm and Gift Shop in Purcellville.
February is Black History Month – what should a resident or visitor to Loudoun do to commemorate it? Visit the African American Burial Ground for the Enslaved at Belmont,the largest cemetery for enslaved people in Loudoun.
What’s the one thing people should know about Le Boudoir? We offer a personalized and transformative bra-fit experience. We ensure that our clients’ experiences will leave them happy, lifted and confident. We offer leading brands of quality bras, underwear, sleepwear, loungewear and hosiery.
What brought you to Loudoun: My first visit to Middleburg gave me the feeling of being in Europe where I spent time living in Paris. The charming southern destination also reminded me of my home state of Louisiana. I immediately knew that a lingerie boutique would be a great fit in this quaint village.
Visit Loudoun strives to bring tourists to the county, but locals can be tourists too. In this series we ask Loudoun residents to tell us about the joys, secrets and delights of their own backyard. Discover something new and share your local adventure with Visit Loudoun using #loveloudoun
