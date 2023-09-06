Born and raised in Mexico City, Herydan Maza came to the U.S. in 1999 at the age of 17. He studied business at Strayer University in Ashburn while working as a dishwasher and on construction sites. He met his wife Ana Reyes on a trip to Guadalajara in 2010, where she worked in the food and hospitality industry. In 2014, they moved to Leesburg where he founded a commercial construction company, H&M, and in 2023 they opened their first restaurant, La Taqueria in Leesburg, serving authentic Mexican street food.
Favorite place to eat in Loudoun?
Fireworks Pizza in Leesburg. My sister Andy worked as a server there for 10 years and it has been my Leesburg home away from home. We order the spinach dip, the house salad, the meatballs and a special pizza with chorizo, pepperoni, peppers and caramelized onions. The pizza is incredible.
Favorite place for a craft beverage?
For wine it’s Stone Tower. The winery offers kid-friendly areas with great service and amazing views. We always go with a group of friends. I like the white and rosé wines. Bear Chase Brewing also has incredible views. We order the hard seltzer and, believe it or not, the pizza is also really good.
Best hidden gem in Loudoun?
Thai Ashburn tucked away in the Ashburn Plaza complex. I have eaten at the 10 best Thai restaurants in Loudoun and none of them do Drunken Beef Noodles as well as this place.
What's a must-see place for an out-of-town visitor?
Downtown Leesburg is magical and so heartwarming with a real neighborhood feel. We always take friends to walk around there. The neighborhood feel is one reason we opened La Taqueria there. A few years ago we had the chance to move to Florida but we loved Leesburg too much and decided to stay.
Favorite event in Loudoun to go to?
The Leesburg Halloween Parade is spectacular. We have two small children and always pick a family theme for our costumes. One year we went as the characters in The Incredibles.
What's a fun fact to share about Loudoun?
Sunsets in Loudoun are unique; truly an out-of-this-world experience. It’s not surprising Loudoun attracts so many great artists.
Why did you open a taco restaurant?
My wife and I missed the fresh taste and flavors we knew so well from back home. For a long time, we had to drive for over an hour to eat great tacos or something close to authentic Mexican food. Now that’s changing and La Taqueria is hopefully part of that.
What makes your tacos special?
We cook with our hearts and use three generations of family recipes. All our staff have Mexican backgrounds and that helps keep the authenticity of our food.
What is the secret to making a great taco?
Fresh tortillas and homemade salsa. If a tortilla breaks or gets soggy, it’s not a proper taco. Our tortillas are made fresh with yellow corn. They don’t break and they smell just like tortillas back home. As for salsa, it must be homemade and hot. We do four types including one with habaneros and seasoned onions. A taco without good salsa is not a taco.
Aside from La Taqueria, what are the best Hispanic / Latin restaurants in Loudoun?
There are many good ones now but we particularly like Señor Tequila’s in Ashburn. Try the al pastor quesadilla. The seasoning in the pork and the melted cheese on a flour tortilla is perfect. We are trying to replicate that in our quesadilla at La Taqueria.
Who makes the best margaritas in Loudoun?
If you want to get really tipsy, Los Tios Grill in Market Station. They are huge.
What’s the best Mexican beer?
Victoria – brewed in Mexico since 1865. When we get our ABC license, we will sell four Mexican beers including Victoria and Pacifico served ice cold. We will also offer four tequila drinks.
A lot of taco and Mexican restaurants are opening in Loudoun – why is this?
Who doesn’t like tacos and margaritas? Cinco de Mayo has also become a popular celebration in the US and with the increasing Latino population in the area, the demand for Mexican food increases.
How should locals celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month?
Support Latino-owned small businesses, buy local, learn Spanish and "Que viva la fiesta" as we say in Mexico – long live the party!
