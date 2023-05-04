Born and raised in Loudoun, Greg Moore got a degree in automotive management technology and race car construction, originally wanting to work on a pro racing car team. Instead, after a brief apprenticeship, he became assistant distiller to Becky Harris at Catoctin Creek Distilling Company in Purcellville. In 2020, he was offered the head distiller position at fledgling “field-to-bottle” distillery and brewery Flying Ace Farm, where he has since won numerous awards for his bourbon-focused spirits.
Favorite place to eat in Loudoun? Monk's BBQ in Purcellville is like country boy heaven when it comes to food. Not to mention they have a massive whiskey selection and a relaxed atmosphere. They have just opened an outpost at Flying Ace, so I am even more at home.
Favorite place for a craft beverage (aside from Flying Ace)? There's no way I can name just one. How about six? For wine, Fabbioli Cellars in Lucketts—there is a reason Doug Fabbioli is the "godfather” of Loudoun wine—and Walsh Family Wine near Purcellville where Nate and Sarah are absolutely killing it with their expressions. Beer-wise, Adroit Theory in Purcellville produces some of the funkiest brews I’ve ever tasted, Wheatland Spring has delicious craft beer, and Harvest Gap is a family-friendly atmosphere on a gorgeous, working farm. Finally,Catoctin Creek Distilling in Purcellville. No explanation needed.
Best hidden gem in Loudoun? I'm not so sure it's hidden anymore but Buford's Biscuits in Leesburg has the best biscuits this side of anywhere. Amazing chicken, biscuits and cocktails. There's nothing missing.
What's a must-see place for an out-of-town visitor? Anywhere that you can enjoy the view. I think the land itself is the main attraction here in Loudoun. There are just too many places to list so just find a good hill, grab a chair and a dram and enjoy the vista.
Favorite event in Loudoun to go to? Oktoberfest in Lovettsville. German food, beer and tons of Lederhosen. The main event for me is the wiener dog race. It is truly something to behold.
What's a fun fact to share about Loudoun? Loudoun was once a popular meeting place for the Virginia arm of the Women's Christian Temperance Union, which helped to usher in Prohibition. Today, it’s home to more than 50 vineyards, 30 plus breweries and five distilleries with more on the way. I always find that to be an entertaining nugget of history.
Was there a big whiskey scene here before Prohibition? For sure, but none of it was necessarily legal. Most taverns in those days had a still in the back room that would be used to make their own brand of hooch that could be sold under the table for a much higher profit. I have heard tales of brandy stills existing in a few orchard houses that used to dot the hillsides of Loudoun County. Turning fruit into spirit was much easier to transport and more profitable for a hard-working farmer.
What is unique about Flying Ace Farm? We are Loudoun's first farm distillery and brewery. We also boast 40 acres of Bloody Butcher corn, a variety of heritage corn native to Virginia, but almost extinct because of its difficulty in production and the cost to grow it. We are one of a handful of distilleries in the U.S. that is fortunate enough to have access to this delicious grain.
What makes Loudoun appealing for the distilling business? The proximity to DC and its suburbs is a massive advantage to any business that relies on tourism dollars. Check out any busy tasting room on a sunny Saturday and you are sure to see a parking lot full of DC tags.
What is your favorite cocktail? A properly made old fashioned is hard to beat but I also love a good mint julep.
How should locals celebrate Whiskey Day and National Craft Distillery Day? Get to your local distillery, take a tour, and learn what you can about their process. Try something you have never heard of, do a blind tasting and discover what appeals to your palate. Above all else, educate yourself about what you are drinking, how it's made and where it comes from. Cheers!
Visit Loudoun strives to bring tourists to the county, but locals can be tourists, too. In this series we ask Loudoun residents to tell us about the joys, secrets and delights of their own backyard. Discover something new and share your local adventure with Visit Loudoun using #loveloudoun.
