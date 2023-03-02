For Women’s History Month we connected with Donna Fortier, who founded Mobile Hope in 2011, a Loudoun based nonprofit that helps at-risk, precariously housed or homeless youth in the county, empowering them to become self-sufficient. In September 2022, the organization opened the charity “couture” thrift store Graffiti & Silk in Purcellville.
Favorite place to eat in Loudoun: Where to start? Mama Lucci’s in Leesburg if you’re in the mood for Italian or Greek, Ford’s Fish Shack for seafood, My Deli & Café in Purcellville for great sandwiches and the new Pupatella in Leesburg. I also love the wonderful Rescue BBQ and BKD bagels.
Favorite place for a craft beverage: I’m a nerd so I rarely go out because of my busy work week, but I like the atmosphere at Lost Rhino Brewing and Bluemont Vineyard has great views.
Best secret place/hidden gem: Graffiti and Silk in Purcellville and SimplyBe Coffee in Leesburg.
A must-see place for an out-of-town visitor: Driving Loudoun’s back roads. From busy towns to horses running in fields to vineyards and breweries, the county has everything for those who like the great outdoors. Oh, and our soon-to-open Graffiti & Silk Leesburg, on our Leesburg campus.
Favorite event in Loudoun: Leesburg’s Halloween Parade. Our Mobile Hope kids decorate our float and hand out candy to all the people lining the streets. My other favorite is our December Christmas Village where our campus is transformed into a Winter Wonderland, and we distribute thousands of presents wrapped by our volunteers to give to deserving kids.
How did Graffiti & Silk come about? It was the creation of my colleagues Amy and Allyson. Nonprofits are always trying to raise money—what better way than to provide a great shopping experience and a safe place for our kids in crisis to go lend a hand and learn a skill.
What sets it apart from other thrift/vintage stores? The community events and activities. From our kids creating their own designer items to talks by famous authors to dog fashion shows, there’s always something fun and different going on.
How should people in Loudoun commemorate Women’s History Month. Recognize all that women do. I run a company that has a staff of 90% women. It’s heartwarming to see our strong young girls in crisis working to become empowered when they are surrounded by the strong, independent women. While we have a lot of male involvement (and some on staff), never underestimate the power of women, especially when they have a passion for something.
Visit Loudoun strives to bring tourists to the county, but locals can be tourists too. In this series we ask Loudoun residents to tell us about the joys, secrets and delights of their own backyard. Discover something new and share your local adventure with Visit Loudoun using #loveloudoun.
