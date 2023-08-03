Louisiana native and NFL legend Brian Mitchell has lived in Northern Virginia since 1990 when he signed for the Washington franchise. Now retired, the Super Bowl winner hosts a show on 106.7FM sports radio and is a dedicated philanthropist and cyclist who rides throughout Loudoun. With the launch of Visit Loudoun’s new LoCo Adventure Trail, we asked him why he #LovesLoudoun.
When did you start cycling? During Covid. A friend in Ashburn was always out riding, having fun and keeping healthy, so I hauled out a bike I had locked in my garage since 2014 and joined him.
Where do you ride in Loudoun? Everywhere. I love the Washington & Old Dominion Trail, especially between Leesburg and Purcellville where trees hang over the trail and you have these amazing views. It’s so quiet and peaceful, reminds me of Louisiana. I’ve also ridden around Middleburg and Bluemont.
Favorite place to eat in Loudoun: Ford’s Fish Shack in South Riding, near my home. I can ride my bike there. I love the smoked salmon, fried lobster tail and the shrimp. I also like Eddie Merlot’s at One Loudoun for the steak.
Favorite place for a craft beverage? Lost Rhino and Old Ox in Ashburn for beer. We did a charity ride to the breweries from DC recently to bring awareness to autism and stopped at Old Ox for lunch. They do the “Bye Dan” beer named after Dan Snyder. The name rings a bell, and it tasted good.
Best secret place in Loudoun? There is an enormous quarry on the side of the W&OD Trail just past Carolina Pit Brothers BBQ in Ashburn. We always stop there on our rides, take a rest and maybe some pictures. How many more rocks can they take out of that hole?
What's a must-see place for an out-of-town visitor? Lansdowne Resort. It has two great golf courses, lots of places to eat and you are close to the bars and restaurants of Leesburg and One Loudoun as well as TopGolf, which I really love.
Favorite event in Loudoun to go to? The Cigars & Whiskey Night at Bourbon Bayou Kitchen in Ashburn on Thursday evenings. It’s a great Louisiana-style Cajun restaurant so it feels like home to me. The food is good and so are the Old-Fashioned cocktails.
What's a fun fact to share about Loudoun? Everyone talks about Silicon Valley, but Loudoun is the Data Center capital of the world. 70 percent of all the information on the Internet passes through here.
