Brandon Hutchison, 21, a maintenance mechanic at Loudoun Water, grew up on his family’s farm in Waterford. He started driving lawn mowers, tractors and four wheelers on the farm before graduating to demolition derbies at age 16, straight after getting his driver’s license. This year will be the fifth time he has competed in the wildly popular Demolition Derby at the Loudoun County Fair.
Favorite place to eat in Loudoun? I enjoy a good steak at Blue Ridge Grill in Leesburg.
Favorite place for a craft beverage? Harvest Gap Brewery in Hillsboro is a great place to grab a beer and some good food. They usually have live music and there’s always a great view of the farm fields and the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Best secret place in Loudoun? MooThru Hillsboro – the ice cream truck, which is parked outside the Old Stone School. The truck is there from Wednesdays to Sundays throughout summer and it’s the best ice cream around.
What's a must-see place for an out-of-town visitor? Any of the family-friendly wineries or breweries. Take them to one in western Loudoun with a great view.
Favorite event in Loudoun? I grew up going to the Waterford Fair each year. It’s a family tradition to walk around the village, check out all the crafts and reenactors and all the people who have come to our small town for the weekend.
What's a fun fact to share about Loudoun? There are nearly 300 miles of unpaved roads remaining in Loudoun; I’ve driven a lot of them.
What is special about the Loudoun County Fair? I’ve been going to it with my family since I was a kid. There is something for everyone—fairground rides, animals, rodeo, magicians, music—and the Demolition Derby.
How many drivers compete in the Demolition Derby at the Fair? Each year it gets bigger. Last year there were more than 25 participants.
When does it take place? On Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m. This year they added a second derby because it is such a popular event.
How do you prepare for it? First, I have to find a 4-cylinder car that I can use. I will strip it down by taking out all the seats, interior and glass. After that I chain and reinforce the doors and relocate the battery and fuel tank to inside the car. My favorite part is picking a color to spray paint the car. Once it is painted, the final touch is adding the number.
What car are you bringing this year? I will be bringing a Toyota Camry that is painted black with a red 22 on the side. Be sure to cheer for #22!
How many cars have you trashed at the Derby? I participate in derbies all over the area. Each car usually lasts about two derbies. I have gone through 10+ cars of all makes and models.
Aside from the Derby, what other events should visitors to the fair check out? The bull riding at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 28. It’s a talented group of guys out there.
Visit Loudoun strives to bring tourists to the county, but locals can be tourists, too. In this series we ask Loudoun residents to tell us about the joys, secrets and delights of their own backyard. Discover something new and share your local adventure with Visit Loudoun using #loveloudoun.
