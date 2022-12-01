In 2019, Visit Loudoun, Loudoun Department of Economic Development and Loudoun Chamber of Commerce launched “Take Loudoun Home,” a program aimed at marketing and advertising the 1,200+ farms and businesses in the county and to encourage consumers to not only visit, but to support and buy local when doing so. The program was an extension of the 2015 “Loudoun Made, Loudoun Grown” campaign. We spoke to Beth Erickson, president & CEO of Visit Loudoun and Buddy Rizer, executive director of Loudoun DED, two people instrumental in establishing the program.
Why did you start Take Loudoun Home?
Rizer: Loudoun is home to a wide array of products and experiences that can’t be found anywhere else in the region. We wanted to share this, while helping our small businesses and rural communities.
Erickson: Visitors are looking for unique experiences and products to bring home as a reminder of their travels. In 2018 Loudoun’s agritourism businesses hosted 1.2 million people who generated an impact of $413.6 million. It’s big business! People who call Loudoun home made up 60 percent of that business so we needed to find ways to make that even easier.
How successful has it been?
Rizer: In just the first year of implementation, our partners reported up to a 30 percent increase in sales.
Erickson: It’s been fabulously successful, but I would love to see more Loudoun businesses—beyond those in tourism and hospitality – engage. My ask is that Loudoun businesses think local for corporate gifts, serve Loudoun products at holiday gatherings or give great Loudoun experiences to recognize the outstanding work of their teams.
What are some of the most unique businesses in the program or unique local items you can buy?
Rizer: I love the cheeses and caramel from Georges Mill Farm, the garlic powder from Snickers Run Garlic Farm and the great variety of wines from all over Loudoun. My favorite gifts are the Rye Whiskey from Catoctin Creek and all the fiber products in western Loudoun—gloves, scarves and hats made from sheep, llama, or alpaca fiber.
Erickson: I love to pair items. For example, Catoctin Coffee with a mug from Amy Manson; chocolate from The Conche with a bottle of Cana Vineyards wine; Blue Ridge Dairy cheese and a growler of beer from Adroit Theory. Buying local is all about celebrating the people who grew or made the item, so I sometimes call ahead and ask for what I’m buying to be signed by the person behind the product, making a special gift even more extraordinary. My final tip: Gift certificates for overnight stays at one of our B&Bs; dinner or brunch at one of our farm-to-table restaurants or tickets to a concert or event.
What items or products would you recommend for the holiday dinner table?
Rizer: You must start with an organic, pasture-raised turkey from one of our farms. Pair that with some CSA veggies, flowers for a centerpiece and a nice local craft beverage!
Erickson: I love Buddy’s suggestions. I would add a playlist of Loudoun artists to put on during dinner or when wrapping gifts. Visit Loudoun has a few suggested playlists ready for you to download and enjoy.
What’s your best secret place in Loudoun?
Rizer: The family fun at Great Country Farms and the pick-your-own experiences at Wegmeyer Farms. All of western Loudoun is a wonderful place to explore, learn and find locally made and grown products! Visit LoudounFarms.org to learn why we love it so much.
Erickson: It’s hard for me to call out only one place but Loudoun is pretty special for the holidays. Go to VisitLoudoun.org and start exploring. Remember to buy local and tell your friends and family to do so.
