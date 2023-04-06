Andrew Taylor’s grandfather Bob Zurschmeide started selling fruit, vegetables and Christmas trees out of the back of a truck in Loudoun in the 1980s. Today, the Zurschmeide family’s agri-business empire incorporates Bluemont Vineyard, Dirt Farm Brewery, Henway Hard Cider Co. and the kid-friendly agri-tourism experience Great Country Farms, founded in 1993, where 30-year-old Andrew is the GM.
Favorite place to eat in Loudoun? My wife and I love date nights at King Street Oyster Bar in Middleburg. We order the Bleu Cheese Chips and a King Street Po Boy but it’s all good!
Favorite place for a craft beverage? Well, aside from the beer at Dirt Farm and wine at Bluemont Vineyard, I enjoy Fire Works in Leesburg for a good craft IPA paired with a slice of the Smokey Blue wood-fired pizza.
Best secret place to go to in Loudoun? It's not so much a secret to western Loudoun, but you can't beat the small-town vibes and good eats at Monks BBQ in Purcellville.
What's a must-see place for an out-of-town visitor? A trek I would recommend is a scenic country drive on the winding Snickersville Turnpike in western Loudoun and then a hike to Bear's Den Overlook, part of the Appalachian Trail. The views from up there are incredible.
Favorite event in Loudoun to go to? The historic Bluemont Fair is always a can't-miss event for us in western Loudoun. This year, the weekend of September 16 and 17 will be the 53rd.
What's a fun fact to share about Loudoun? I love the deep agriculture history of western Loudoun and the fact that the Round Hill and Stoneleigh areas used to be hundreds of acres of orchards.
What sustainable, organic farming methods do you apply at GCF and your other agribusinesses? We implement a full circle farming operation. We grow hundreds of varieties of fruits and vegetables, both annuals and perennials alongside raising all types of farm animals in a way that improves our soils, lowers input costs, and provides nutrient-dense foods to our community. For example, we graze sheep, cows and chickens on our orchard floors for weed control and fertilization, then we harvest three different ways: direct sales in our farm market, guests pick their own and anything overripe is stored and sent to Bluemont Vineyard or Dirt Farm Brewery for processing. The leftover materials are then sent back to the farm for composting or feeding our pigs to complete the circle.
What is unique about GCF and your farming methods there? On top of the full-circle farming operation, we invite the community along to experience it. My favorite event is our "Big Dig Festival" in August when you can come dig-your-own pesticide-free potatoes.
How does family farming benefit the environment? Family farming naturally brings a generational focus. Too many businesses today have reductionist concepts, while family farms plan and act holistically with a view to set up our children and grandchildren. "Plant pears for your heirs!" we say. Deep roots are important for communities.
April 22 is Earth Day – as a farmer what should people do to commemorate it? Get your hands dirty! Planting a tree is good for the environment and good for the soul. The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, but the second-best time is right now.
What makes Loudoun so good for farming? We are blessed with the rich valley soils and eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains. From a business perspective, we have an amazing customer base that values healthy foods and unique outdoor experiences.
What’s your favorite food or drink product you produce at GCF? Definitely our apple cider. We press and blend homegrown apple varieties into a mouth-watering product available year-round. Some may say our cider donuts, but you can't have those without the apple cider!
What’s the most fun activity a visitor can do at GCF can do? One of our top attractions is the "Farm Ninja Obstacle Course" in our 15-acre play area. A low ropes course designed for all ages. You might also want to make it out to our famous "Pig Races" we hold on weekends in September and October.
Visit Loudoun strives to bring tourists to the county, but locals can be tourists too. In this series we ask Loudoun residents to tell us about the joys, secrets and delights of their own backyard. Discover something new and share your local adventure with Visit Loudoun using #loveloudoun
